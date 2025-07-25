‘They Just Knew He Was Gone A lot’: Khloé Kardashian’s Sad Truth That Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson Is Easy On Kids Because NBA Vet Was Always Working

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship and parenting journey has been well-publicized and filled with its share of drama. Thompson’s infamous cheating scandal broke just days before ‘The Kardashians’ star gave birth to daughter True in 2018. Then she found out that the former Cleveland Cavs baller fathered a child with another lady shortly after learning they were expecting baby Tatum in 2022. Every pregnancy Khloe experienced has been rife with some pain, embarrassment, but also reconciliation.

Khloe Kardashian says co-parenting with NBA player Tristan Thompson is easy, because when they broke up, children Tatum and True, didn't notice because he was always on the road anyway, communicating via Facetime.

The Kardashians Kick Off Seventh Season: Evolution Of Khloé & Tristan Co-Parenting

With the award-winning and iconic ‘The Kardashians’ about to kick off its seventh season this fall, the couple’s peaceful co-parenting phase is in stark contrast to the drama between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson that viewers have grown accustomed to. Co-parenting has also eased some of the trauma of the nightmare that Thompson put Khloe’ through. He’s admitted his wrongdoings already long ago and has moved on, trying to be as present a father as he can be with his NBA lifestyle keeping him on the road for the most part.

Khloé provided an update on how the co-parenting is going on her “Khloé In Wonder Land” podcast. She explained that Tristan is very trusting of her decisions as it pertains to schools and activities and keeping them in safe, enrichening environments.

Khloé Says Co-Parenting With NBA Player Tristan Thompson Has Been Seamless

“For Tristan and myself there’s really no drama when it comes to co-parenting. There’s drama in other areas of our relationship, friendship, whatever it’s called. He and I are seamless co-parents, I will say that. I’m really grateful for that. Tristan trusts me as a mom, and so I don’t get a lot of pushback, or he doesn’t doubt a lot of things that I say.”

The bulk of Thompson’s playing career was with the Cavaliers, so the only time he got to see his little ones is when the Cavs play in Los Angeles, when they visit in Ohio or in the summer during the offseason. He’s also played for Thompson and says he Facetimes his kids daily when he’s away. The 34-year-old Thompson returned to the Cavs last season after playing for Boston, Sacramento, Indiana, Chicago and the Los Angeles Lakers since 2020

Kids, True and Tatum, Didn’t Notice That Parents Split Because Thompson Aways On The Road

The expression, “you can’t miss what you never had” applies in this case.

Khloé Kardashian also added that the arrangement works for them, because Thompson travels eight or nine months out of the year as a pro athlete, so both of their children were already used to not seeing him often. Khloé says. therefore, nothing really changed when their mom and dad ended the romantic relationship with their dad.

She explained:

“I do think Tristan being in the NBA — because we were together at first, now we’re not — that’s probably the best thing that made our co-parenting so easy for [True and Tatum]. They didn’t notice a change, like, ‘Oh now my daddy is gone a lot more.’ They didn’t notice that because of his career. They just knew he was gone a lot, and the communication from Facetime never changed.”

This is positive, but also a sad truth for many kids of athletes. Especially if the mom and dad are no longer together and the kids stay with the mother throughout most of the year. The arrangements vary, but Khloe’ whose family is worth billions, has no problem accommodating kids and she can hire more than her fair share of help if needed. Not seeing your dad for the majority of the season is not always easy.

Thompson, who made $120M in his career, missed plenty of moments in his kids’ lives chasing that NBA check and still indulging in the lifestyle. At the very least, it seems he and Khloé have a system that works. Let’s see how things change with the 13-year vet remaining unsigned as Summer League games are in full swing. With more time on his hands, co-parenting might not work as effectively.