‘If You Have Insecurities, Outside Beauty Ain’t the Cure’: Khloé Kardashian’s Shocking Revelation About Dating Has Gaslit Fans Blaming Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom

Life for Khloé Kardashian these days is all about being a businesswoman and mom to her two children, and it seems her fans are in full support of her finding her peace before hopping back into another relationship with another NBA player.



Since her very public breakup with NBA player Tristan Thompson roughly three years ago, the younger sister of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian has pretty much removed herself from the limelight over the last few years. Despite that, it’s nothing to hear weekly rumors of how she and Thompson, who’s also the father of her two children, are once again an item.





In an effort to quell all the rumors, Kardashian opened up about her dating, or should we say non-existent dating life, in an interview with Bustle.



Khloe Kardashian Not Interested In Dating

“Dating has not been a focus for me, and I’ve been single for about three years and love it,” she said in a new interview. “I really, really do.”

The 40-year-old sounds so content in her life that it may be hard for anyone to get her to date again.



Khloe Kardashian hasn’t dated in three years and says she’s not interested after terrible experiences with Lamar Odom and BD Tristan Thompson (Photo: Getty Aimages)

Kardashian Cheated On Repeatedly

A huge reason why Khloe has likely chosen to take the single route is how badly she’s been treated by Thompson and former love interest Lamar Odom. Both men cheated on her, Thompson even had a baby with another woman while dating her. After Odom cheated and the couple had split, Kardashian showed up at his bedside following his 2015 drug overdose at a Las Vegas brothel.

Realizing since then that he dropped the ball, Odom has repeatedly confessed his love for Kardashian to no avail. In fact, things with Odom have gotten weird as the two-time NBA champion recently had a sex doll made in the image of Kardashian.

Women On Social Media Supportive Of Khloé Kardashian Not Dating: Protecting Her Peace

Many women were supportive of Khloé leaving the dating scene after such damaging relationships, to find her peace. Some offered personal stories about their experiences with men and how the dating scene isn’t for them.

Said One X user: “Khloe Kardashian has done everything she could to fit the beauty standard: got a bigger booty, lipo, tiddies, lips, jaw and cheeks and none of that has made a man stay or treat her better. If you have insecurities, outside beauty ain’t the cure. Self-love is. Others haven’t been as kind.

Khloé Kardashian is the dumbest person on the planet.



A Thread:



Here’s Tristan Thompson agreeing with Khloé that it’s time to give their daughter, True, a sibling. Fast forward to 9 months later, Maralee Nichols is giving birth to Tristan’s 2nd son, Theo Thompson. pic.twitter.com/iGRnmt3VaN — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) March 23, 2022

Khloé OK Being Single

In the recent interview, KK made it a point to stress that she’s not lonely, nor does she feel the need to have a partner.

“But I’m not single and dating. I’m just single.” “I am single and thriving. I feel like I’m working on myself so much and am getting to such a good place that I just don’t want something to disrupt.”

Kardashian’s love life has played out in the public eye. Just like her sisters Kim and Kendall, Khloé’s dated her share of ballers. They range from former NBA MVP James Harden to marrying former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lamar Odom to her on-and-off relationship with the aforementioned Thompson to name a few.

Dating Pool Scares Khloe

“Also, I don’t know if it’s just me, but dating today is very scary,” Kardashian pointed out. “I’m not going to meet someone on social media. I’m not checking my DMs. I’m not! And when you go on someone’s Instagram, if it’s a guy, anyone’s corny unless you like them.”

“I just can’t imagine I would bring a man that I’m dating around my kids. So then where do I go to date you? I’m not going to a restaurant where there’s paparazzi and everyone’s going to say we’re getting married next week,” she spilled.

“I’m not going to your home because what if you kill me?” continued Kardashian. “You’re not coming to my home — I have kids! And I’m not going to a hotel — that’s presumptuous. So I’m like, ‘What do you do?”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Wears “Kendall’s Starting Five” T-Shirt About Her Sister’s Many Basketball Boos, But Kimmy K Also Has A Sports Body Count

“My focus is my children, work, and me, and I’m so happy,” she expressed. “I actually don’t want to share my TV remote with someone. I love my time when I have it.”

In many ways how could anyone blame her, it sounds like she’s at peace after being scorned by the men she once loved.