‘She’s Got Bad PTSD From How Terribly Tristan Treated Her’ | Khloé Kardashian Is Scared To Return To Dating Scene

Media personality, socialite and entrepreneur Khloé Kardashian has been off the grid since ending her pretty tumultuous five-year relationship with former beau and NBA player Tristan Thompson.



The two dated from 2016-21 and share two children, daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2. Kardashian has steered clear of the dating scene ending her relationship with following multiple cheating allegations and Thompson fathering another child with another woman.



As reported last month, Khloé has said she is content with being single and is only focused on her children and her business ventures, including her Good American clothing line.

“Khloé keeps insisting she’s happy with the way her life is, that when the time is right, she’ll meet someone naturally,” In Touch Weekly reported it in November based on an anonymous source.

Sounds pretty fair when you consider all the heartache she endured at the hands of Thompson. But, not everyone believes she’s truly happy with being single.

Khloe Kardashian is not keeping up with the current dating scene. pic.twitter.com/7ZqhBt2Cpg — E! News (@enews) December 5, 2024

Khloé And PTSD

The insider also mentioned that the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian is suffering from dating PTSD.

“But a lot of people in Khloé’s life think she’s just got such bad PTSD from how terribly Tristan treated her that she’s shutting herself off from finding anyone new out of fear she’ll get hurt again,” the purported In Touch source continued in the November article.

While that may be a true statement, no one will ever truly know how she’s feeling or what she’s thinking as it pertains to that part of her life.

During a December episode of her “Khloé In Wonder Land” podcast, the mother of two let it be known that she’s fine being alone and isn’t in any hurry to date.

“Dating has not been a focus for me, and I’ve been single for about three years and love it. I really, really do.”

“But I’m single and not dating. I’m just single” she emphasized:

I am single and thriving. I feel like I’m working on myself so much and am getting to such a good place that I just don’t want something to disrupt it.”

“Also, I don’t know if it’s just me, but dating today is very scary,” she mentioned. “I’m not going to meet someone on social media. I’m not checking my DMs. I’m not! And when you go on someone’s Instagram, if it’s a guy, anyone’s corny unless you like them.”

She also says she “can’t imagine” bringing another man around her kids.

It’s safe to say Thompson who’s currently on his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers after spending the first nine season of his career (2011-2012 through 2019-2020) with the franchise has completely ruined her trust for men. And while she says she has no intentions of dating him again, it seems as if he’s the only one she’d date going forward, especially when you hear her comment about other men being around her children.

Kardashian Calls Out L.A. Mayor Amidst Wildfire Disaster

In an Instagram post, Kardashian vented her frustration over having to leave her home as a result of the Los Angeles County fire disaster.

She called the city’s mayor, Karen Bass, “a joke,” after hearing L.A. Fire Chief Kristin Crowley say the city’s major budget cuts to the department have played a critical role in the department’s inability to impact the catastrophic event.