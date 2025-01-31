“Disrespectful To Her Father Rob”: The World Just Found Out That Tristan Thompson Has Another Daughter Other Than One He Made With Khloé  

Tristan Thompson‘s love life been a recurring topic on social media ever since he and Khloe Kardashian welcomed their first child back in 2018.

The NBA star, 33, who currently plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, reportedly has three sons and a daughter across past relationships. His tumultuous love affair with Khloe Kardashian, according to the reality TV star, still damages her to this day as she tries to move forward and trust men again. Khloe has two children with her ex Tristan Thompson: True, 6, and Tatum, 2.

Tristan Thompson Snapchat Post Confuses Fans About How Many Daughters He Has

Thompson has been at the center of several controversies and paternities, but the fans were perplexed when Tristan mentioned having two daughters in a recent social media clip. He’s been known to work fast, but it looks like he either sneaked a child in on the social media sleuths or he’s clout-chasing.

Tristan said in the clip: “I have two daughters. Their names are … Dream is my oldest daughter and True is the second oldest. Those are my two girls, and I miss you guys sooo much.”

Tristan’s daughter True was born in April 2018, to Khloe Kardashian. Dream, born in November 2016, is actually the daughter of Khloe’s brother Rob and Blac Chyna, which of course, confused fans. Social media was not in the mood for Thompson’s shenanigans.

One fan reasoned: “I would guess that he is extending Khloe’s treatment of Dream.”

Said another on Reddit: “When Khloe treats Dream like her own, she comes off as a good aunt. When Tristan makes a video like this one, he comes off as hypocritical and weird.”

A third remarked: “Claiming another person’s child as his daughter but has never seen one of his sons, oh Tristan.”

Another fan said: “Disrespectful to her father Rob.”

While another simply stated: “I’m so confused.”

Tristan Thompson Accused Of Ignoring His Son Theo

As Tristan continues his career as a 13-year veteran helping to lead a rising Cleveland Cavs team a championship, the aftermath of years of infidelity in his relationship with Khloé continues to haunt him.

In December 2021, Maralee Nichols gave birth to her and Tristan’s son Theo – a product of his infidelity when he was still with Khloe.

Tristan acknowledged paternity a month later, saying: “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions.

“Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Tristan Thompson is accused of ignoring his son Theo that he had with Maralee Nichols, while in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian (Photos: Maralee Nichols/IG)

Tristan added: “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he continued. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years.”

Tristan clearly felt duped into the situation and caught flak from fans for “forgetting” about Theo when he celebrated his other son Tatum’s birthday alongside Khloé.

He captioned the post, “Happy birthday Tatum!! Man time goes by so fast! I can’t believe you’re already two years old!

“I am so blessed and honored to be your dad. Your energy and charisma lights up the room.”

Fans Say Tristan Thompson Is Claiming Others’ Kids But Ignoring His Son

Fans responded to this latest post by pointing out that Thompson is claiming kids who aren’t his but ignoring the ones who are.

One person wrote on Reddit: “What abt the son he never met ? Funny how he can claim a child that is not even his, but doesn’t claim or see his own bio children.”

Another added: “Claiming everybody’s child except his own.”

Thompson, 33, is averaging just 1.8 points per game this season and has participated in just 24 games, but the Cleveland Cavs have an NBA-best 39-9 record, and he’s hanging on in the league as long as he can.