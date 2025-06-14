“I Made Tristan Do Three DNA Tests For Tatum” | Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Feared Brother Rob Was Father Of Son 

Reality television star Khloe Kardashian is opening up on her life as a single mother of two. The former “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star who’s on again and off again relationship with NBA baller Tristan Thompson has long been in the public eye. And, while he is the father of both of her children, Kardashian recently admitted that she had doubts about her 2-year-old son Tatum.

During a recent interview on the ”SHE MD” podcast, Kardashin revealed at one point she even questioned if her brother Rob might actually be her son’s father. Because Tatum was conceived via IVF or a surrogate baby, and looked so much like her younger brother, Kardashian admits she had serious doubts. She also admitted that because of the uncertainty she made Thompson take multiple DNA to prove he was indeed the father.

DNA Test Poppin’

“I made Tristan do three DNA tests for Tatum,” she said. “He was so offended.”

“My son looks just like my brother,” she continued.

“Because he was an IVF baby or a surrogate baby, I was like, ‘Rob, have you ever donated sperm somewhere?'”

She even joked: “In this family, that would not surprise me, but that would be so disgusting.

“But I remember she [her doctor] was like, ‘You’ve already done a DNA test!’

“I go, ‘I need to do another one, I need to figure it out.'”

Per Kardashian, despite her and Tristan not being together after all of his cheating and getting another woman pregnant while the then couple was searching for a surrogate for Tatum, they’re on good terms and he’s a great father.

Kardashian Lets Daughter True Think She And Tristan Are Married

Kardashian has caught flak for revealing that she lets daughter True believe that she and Tristan are married. During a past episode of the family’s hit show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Khloe told longtime friend Malika Haqq this about the situation.

It’s just probably better for her. It’s not like she would really understand,” Malika comforted. “It’s OK.”

“That’s what I wanna teach her,” she explained, “Get married, have kids.”

She also admitted via confessional in the same episode that it’s just easier for her now at this age.

“Right now, I believe you do things for your kids because kids should not be involved in adult problems.”

Seems like a typical day in the world of the Kardashians.