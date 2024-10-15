“You Don’t Have Anybody That’s Gonna Have His Back”: Gilbert Arenas Says Knicks’ Addition Of Karl-Anthony Towns Makes Jalen Brunson A Target Of Bully Ball

New York Knicks fans can’t wait for the season to actually get under way. The organization has upgraded the rotation with the additions of late season acquisition OG Anunoby, free agent Miles Bridges and self-proclaimed “greatest shooting big ever”‘ Karl Anthony-Towns and New York fans believe they have a team equipped to advance to the Eastern Conference Championship.

It doesn’t seem like scoring will be a problem this season if Sunday’s preseason game is any indication, as the Knicks had seven players in double figures in a 115-110 win over the Timberwolves. KAT played 29 minutes, contributing 16 points and 16 rebounds, helping the Knicks secure their third consecutive preseason win against the team he spent his first nine years with.

The game was highlighted by a heated exchange between former Knicks player Donte DiVincenzo and some people on the Knicks’ sideline. It appeared that DiVincenzo, still fuming over being traded in the KAT deal, was talking to Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau Jalen Brunson’s dad, Rick, an assistant coach on the team.

“Can’t finish, right, Thibs?” Vincenzo shouted while at the free throw line. At some point, Brunson intervened and DiVincenzo said: “That’s what happens when they let you run the show. … Let Dad be the coach.”

He downplayed it in the postgame presser, claiming he wasn’t talking to the Knicks coach.

That fire that the former member of the “Villanova Three” displayed in the preseason game is the same energy that he gives on the court. He let his new teammates know he will fight for them the same as he did for the Knicks. Julius Randle’s energy and physicality will also be missed.

When discussing the prospects of this new Knicks team, Gilbert Arenas noted that with the departure of these two players, the Knicks have no one to protect star guard Jalen Brunson, who will be doing the bulk of the scoring this season. KAT is not recognized as an enforcer-type, or someone who will go out of his way to engage in physicality in defense of a teammate.

Gilbert Arenas Says Karl Anthony Towns Trade Weakens Knicks And Makes Jalen Brunson A Target

On Gil’s Arena, the former NBA shooter turned podcast antagonizer gave his perspective on Towns’ style of play and its potential impact on the Knicks’ toughness.

“I think where it hurts is you don’t have an enforcer anymore that protects Brunson, right? You know, when you start getting to some of those teams that like to play bully basketball, just bring him in here; we’re gonna hit him a little bit. You don’t have anybody that’s gonna have his back, right? That ain’t Kat’s job,” Arenas said.

Arenas basically said KAT is soft. Arenas also implies that KAT is a one-dimensional player.

“He’s not gonna be sitting there trying to level people that hit Brunson a few times. So I think that’s gonna hurt them a little bit moving forward, and KAT won’t get to the free throw line. So because Kat doesn’t get fouls, he doesn’t create foul opportunities,” he added.

KAT Says Move To Knicks Has Been Emotional Roller Coaster

Towns admits that his trade to the Knicks was a shocker and he’s been on an emotional roller coaster, settling into his new organization and now he has to face all of the expectations that come with playing for a city that is desperate for a championship opportunity. Having to face his former team right out of the gate added to the weight. It had to be tough looking his former brothers on the other side

“It was a lot of emotion, some amazing moments and times, and nine years of my life in Minnesota, a place that I’ve called home. Guys who are not just teammates to me, but brothers, real-life brothers,” Towns said.

It was another positive sign for the Knicks, however, as Towns is showing that he fits well into the mix and will carry a large portion of the scoring burden, especially in crunch time. Knicks fans have seen lauded forwards and centers come to the city and lack the physicality and grit needed to elevate the franchise to the next level. Charles Smith is a name that makes Knicks fans cringe.

Carmelo Anthony was a great scorer, and he had no problem standing up for a teammate, but he fell short in his quest to bring the city a championship shot. There was the Eddie Curry trade of 2005, which brought a young piece from the Chicago Bulls to the Big Apple. It was a splash for president of basketball operations Isiah Thomas, who thought Curry could be the piece to a franchise in disarray. Instead, it’s considered one of the worst trades in Knicks history.

Towns is adjusting well to playing center again. His rebound total was impressive.

Losing Randle and DiVincenzo definitely changes the vibe of the team. Only time will tell if what Arenas said is true. If the Knicks don’t have the same defensive identity, will they be as successful? Anunoby is an elite defender, and Thibs will keep implementing a defensive mentality. KAT will decide how much of that aspect of team-building is his responsibility.