“It Was More Special What We Did In Minnesota” | Karl-Anthony Towns Shows His Delusion And Why It’s Time For The T-Wolves To Go In Another Direction

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is definitely one of the more talented big men in the NBA.

But talent isn’t everything, and as it pertains to Towns, that could never be more true. Towns a former Kentucky star has been a solid player in the NBA since he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft. But in that time frame he’s always thought more of himself as a player than his numbers, work or accolades show.

This week he’s made it a point to say some very strange things, that actually make you wonder if he’s trolling or is he really being serious.

Karl Anthony-Towns Overrating Himself Again?

Towns, made a recent appearance on the “The Pat Bev Podcast,” and let’s just say he sent everyone for a loop with his comments.

When asked by Beverley his former teammate about the Denver Nuggets winning the championship, Towns’ response was super awkward.

“I just played them in the playoffs. Bro, they was telling us our plays,” he said.

“They weren’t even talking. Ball would just go to an area, and the person was just randomly right there. I’m like, ‘How is that possible?”

“It was more special what we did in Minnesota because we had like a month, and then we had training camp,” Towns said, referring to his one season with Beverley, who came to Minnesota in August 2021. “It was like, ‘You better figure it all out right now, and we really figured it out quick.”

“Four years? We got it done in four months,” Towns added, explaining how the Timberwolves’ new players jelled in 2021-2022 during their magic ride to the playoffs as a seventh seed and losing 4-2 in the first round to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Towns can’t be serious trying to compare the Nuggets winning their first championship in franchise history to the T-Wolves winning the play-in 2022 and then going out in the first round.

KAT believes the Timberwolves run with Pat Bev was more special than the Nuggets championship run



(h/t @StevenFerraro7 / via @PatBevPod ) pic.twitter.com/WfUJBTvQqz — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 15, 2023

Towns Didn’t Stop There With The Delusion

It’s one thing to believe in your abilities, but Towns probably has more false confidence than anyone in the league.

Also during his interview, Towns took the self-adulation a step further and even predicted the mark he’s going to leave on the game.

“I feel like when my time’s up, and I retire, and I put the shoes up… I feel like there’s going to be people who are going to say that I changed the game. And I’m going to be very appreciative of that.”

Those sentiments didn’t go over to well with many including ESPNs Kendrick Perkins, who let Towns have it on “First Take” Thursday morning.

“How can you change the game when at times we don’t even know you exist?” Perkins said. “I feel like with Karl-Anthony Towns, just stop with the interviews at this point, bruh. And who are the people that are gonna say you actually changed the game? You haven’t done it yet.”

.@KendrickPerkins reacts to KAT saying that at the end of his career, people will say he changed the game:



"How can you change the game when at times we don't even know you exist?" pic.twitter.com/thbLYE0uGN — First Take (@FirstTake) June 15, 2023

Towns has career averages 23 points and 11 rebounds per game. He’s also a 52 percent shooter from the field and near 40 percent from three-point range. He’s also been named an All-Star three times and a two-time All-NBA third team selection.

Timberwolves Need To Cut Bait With Towns

Once the face of the T-Wolves franchise, 2020 No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards has now assumed that role. At some point the team needs to move on from Towns and give Edwards complete autonomy as the franchise player.

That may be this offseason or next, but with former MLB player Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore taking over as the owners in 2024, the belief is Towns’ time in the Twin Cities may soon be up.

