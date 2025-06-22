“Talk About Not Reading The Room, SMDH”: Big3 Reporter Rachel DeMita Fired After Pro-Caitlin Clark Post

Caitlin Clark is a point of contention with her legion of fans often going head up with the rest of the sports community.

In some circles, using her name has become akin to saying a curse word. It appears that rooting to hard for Clark while representing certain media companies can lead to you getting fired.

Big3 Fires Caitlin Clark Groupie Reporter

Rachel DeMita learned that the hard way. She’s out at the Big3, and Caitlin Clark may be the reason why.

After joining Ice Cube's 3-on-3 basketball league as a courtside correspondent in June 2024, DeMita's tenure has come to an abrupt end.

According to reports, the "final straw" was a tweet she posted last Saturday highlighting Caitlin Clark, while she was actively working a Big3 game.

She posted a video of Clark hitting a deep three and then captioned it “for those who questioned the hype.”

for those who questioned the hype.. pic.twitter.com/u3TpeOTVus — Rachel A DeMita (@RADeMita) June 14, 2025

That tweet, as innocent as it seems, didn’t sit well with Big3 brass. They are in the middle of their eighth season and are trying to keep all eyes on the league. The Big3 declined to comment on the firing butClark’s connection to the league is hard to ignore, especially since Ice Cube offered her a chance to make between $5-10M playing in the league out of college.

And the way her people handled the offer, with Ice Cube later saying they never actually presented the opportunity to her.

DeMita, a well-known basketball influencer with a massive online following, was signed by the league to add a fun, young, digital-savvy twist to Big3 broadcasts.

She told Fox News Digital that her role was “a little different than your traditional sideline reporter,” explaining that she also was hired to produce social content and explore behind the scenes footage that can attract more fans and draw them into the various storylines of the league and its eight team featuring former pros and Hall of Famers.

However, promoting Caitlin Clark and the WNBA and posting support of her while taunting those who may not be fans, wasn’t in her job description so she has to go.



Social media responded to her post with various opinions, but one focused on DeMita’s inability to understand the “do’s and don’ts” of her job.



”Talk about not reading the room SMDH,” said one fan.

”Cailtin Clark Groupies have no place working in Big3 after what she did to Ice Cube,” said another.

Ice Cube’s Big3 League Offered Caitlin Clark Plush $10M Deal With Team Ownership

League president Jeff Kwatinetz claimed the 3v3 league offered Clark a two-year, $10 million deal, which included partial team ownership, half of all merch profits tied to her name or likeness, and a seven-figure advance for a documentary. In addition, they promised Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman as her head coach.

Clark turned it all down, instead focusing on the WNBA.

Read the room DeMita. She’s young and will have other opportunities because she’s popular on social media. Hey, maybe Caitlin Clark will give you a job