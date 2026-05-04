‘This is Caitlin Clark’s Fault. She Can’t Handle Contact’: No. 1 Overall Pick Azzi Fudd Is Confused By WNBA Refs Penalizing Physicality On Defense

WNBA No. 1 overall draft pick Azzi Fudd has been making her transition to the WNBA. Offensively, the guard out of UConn is averaging 8 points per game in her first few WNBA preseason contests. She’s on a guard-heavy Dallas Wings team, along with Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale, so she’s getting in where she fits in.

Azzi Fudd Criticizes Refs: Thought WNBA Was More Physical

Also known for her defensive tenacity and intelligence on the court, Fudd stunned some reporters when she criticized the foul calls when discussing her preseason experience so far.

“Honestly, I feel more confused. I thought you could be physical in the W, and anytime you touch someone, it’s a foul,” Fudd said in all seriousness.

Azzi Fudd on her preseason experience thus far:



"Honestly, I feel more confused. I thought you could be physical in the W, and anytime you touch someone, it's a foul."pic.twitter.com/sSJfy3hatV — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) May 4, 2026

The WNBA is known for its physicality and allowing much more contact than they do in the NBA. It’s part of the league’s brand. At least, that’s been a staple of the league since its inception, but now it seems the WNBA is tightening up on the contact. A majority of fans believe it’s because Caitlin Clark has been injury-ridden and can’t take the contact. Others are applauding the league for finally protecting its cash cow.

RELATED: “Her Teammates Have To Come To Her Defense”: Magic Johnson Says Indiana Fever Not Protecting Caitlin Clark, Says She Should Call Larry Bird For Advice

Fans Blame Caitlin Clark For Ticky Tack Fouls Being Called

This comment drew a bunch of emotional opinions from the social media moshpit, with fans blaming everyone from Caitlin Clark, to the WNBA’s new agenda, to Fudd being a brat.

“This is Caitlin’s fault . She can’t handle contact and constantly complaints to refs. Before Caitlin u could play legit defense,” one fan barked. “All because that little white girl got her ass kicked. They have to change the rules so she can jack up more half court 3’s because she has no handles,” another fan noted.

“They are calling touch fouls bc Caitlyn Clark and her wnba white alumni constantly talk about how Caitlin is getting mauled, even though Caitlyn very seldom drives to the hoop to draw contact. She shot 13 free throws in one game and all, but one foul was out on the perimeter… 2 preseason games in and she already knows the refs still on BS,” one netizen commented, noting the odd increase in Clark’s free throws even though her game is miles away from the basket. ‘Racist League That Attempts To Injure White Players’: Paige Bueckers Outplayed Caitlin Clark, Now Fans Say Players Are Trying To Hurt Fever Star

Caitlin Clark Fans Say Tighter Refereeing Is Long Overdue

Fudd did receive some strong pushback from Caitlin Clark defenders.

‘ain’t been in the league for two minutes and already b-tching,” quipped one netizen. “Shut your stupid soft ass up,” said another fan, defending Fudd’s desire to play real defense. “I bet your ass you’d be saying a diff tune if you got hacked the way CC has her first 2 yrs. Tell your dad to stfu about CC btw,” a third Clark supporter said. “She does realize she’s on the team with Paige who gets every call if someone walks by her, right. I hate this chick already,” one user commented. “Ma’am, you joined this league at the wrong time. We cutting down on that,” another fan cautioned. “Finally, the Caitlin Clark effect will impact her getting her to the free-throw line hopefully 8 to 10 times a game. Since she’s been held, grabbed and flagrant fouled more than any player in the league in the last two seasons,” one CC apologist in support of the tighter referee style added. Azzi Fudd Confused By WNBA Refs, Lack Of Physicality Allowed In WNBA Compared To College

One less emotional fan explained why Fudd is so confused and is seeking to find out what adjustments she must make.

“Azzi Fudd had the best steals + block to personal foul ratio in D1 women’s basketball last season 116 steals + blocks to 32 personal fouls 3.6 stocks/pf Last 2 WNBA preseason games she picked up 6 fouls… This is why she’s confused and is trying to make sense of it to adjust,” the fan commented.

Azzi Fudd had the best steals + block to personal foul ratio in D1 women’s basketball last season



116 steals + blocks to 32 personal fouls

3.6 stocks/pf



Last 2 WNBA preseason games she picked up 6 fouls…



This is why she’s confused and is trying to make sense of it to adjust pic.twitter.com/XgiDExxT8B — Rae (@Raezzi_) May 4, 2026

This WNBA season is going to be full of narratives, contention, and amplified voices of celebrity players, stars and social media fan favorites.