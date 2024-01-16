CoCo Gauff Hits Australian Open As Highest-Paid Athlete In Women’s Sports | She’s Worth $23M and $16M of that Comes From Endorsements

Coco Gauff is looking to make history in this year’s Australian Open. The 19-year-old sensation is coming off her first Grand Slam championship, winning the US Open at the age of 19 in September.

Gauff advanced to the second round of the Australian Open in dominant fashion — 6-3, 6-0 over 68th-ranked Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia — in the American’s opener in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday.

If she can run through this field, Gauff can become the youngest player to win multiple slams since Maria Sharapova in 2006 and the youngest American to do so since Tracy Austin in 1981. With every win, her net worth continues to rise like yeast.

CoCo Gauf Is Highest-Earning Woman Athlete

All of Gauff’s success has brought her tremendous fame and wealth on and off the court. In 2023, she emerged as the world’s highest-paid female athlete, earning a staggering $23 million, with roughly $16 million of that money coming from endorsements and some $7 million coming from prize money in various singles and doubles tournaments.

Gauff has filled the vacuum left by the departure of Venus and Serena Williams as far as being a captivating American women’s tennis player and a perennial favorite to win Grand Slams.

Gauff represents a fresh face in tennis and her elevating talent is coinciding with her exploding business brand, already creating a financial empire before hitting legal drinking age.

List of Coco Gauf Endorsements

Let’s take a look at Gauff’s impressive endorsement portfolio in just five years as a pro. In addition to the eyeglasses company Ray Ban, Coco has been signed with New Balance since she was 14 years old.

Gauff starred in a new ad for Ray Ban x Meta smart glasses, which lets users livestream directly to Instagram and Facebook, capture video, listen to music, take phone calls, and other features.

Throughout the video, Gauff shows off the glasses’ capabilities as she reflects on her inner journey.

In her opening round on Sunday, Gauff rocked a yellow and blue two-piece tennis suit with athletic shoes matching the color theme of her outfit, which sported the New Balance logo and the Barilla logo. The Italian pasta company is also one of Gauff’s endorsement partners.

She also had a blue New Balance headband that pushed back her signature braids and a yellow hair tie to keep them neatly contained.

“I just told myself, ‘I feel good, I look good, so just have fun,’” Gauff told reporters after the match.

In addition to those endorsements, Gauff is raking in cash with:

Head: Gauff uses a Head tennis racquet in competition.

Bose: The speaker and headphones engineering company has collaborated with Gauff.

UPS: The logistics giant has partnered with tennis’ new “it” girl.

Baker Tilly: In 2023, leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) announced tennis star Coco Gauff as the major accounting firm’s new brand ambassador prior to the Australian Open.

Gauff represents the influx of money coming into the women’s game. Other rising stars such as Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu are also caking, following in the footsteps of other super marketable women tennis players such as Serena and Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, and Naomi Osaka, who topped Forbes’ ranking of the world’s highest-paid female athletes of 2022 with $51.5 million in earnings, leaving Serena a distant second ($41.3 million).

The quickest way for a female athlete to acquire a sports fortune is to be among the elite players in women’s tennis. There’s a trend that suggests this is not hyperbole.

Coco Gauf Luxury Car Collection

Mercedes Benz GLC

The teenage tennis star has a slick Mercedes-Benz GLC, turbo charged and producing 190 horsepower. The GLC costs about $43,990. Any teenager pushing one of these either has rich parents or they’ve taken over the world of tennis.

Jaguar F-Pace SVR

When she’s not going back and forth to practice or traveling with the family, Gauff puts the SUV up for a step up in luxury. The Jaguar F-Pace SVR has all of the features of a top-of-the-line Jaguar, including a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 engine paired to a 8-speed automatic transmission delivering 550 horsepower.

(Photo: Jaguar)

Tennis Is Where The Money Resides For Women Athletes

Seven of the Top 10 richest women athletes are tennis players with the majority of their earnings coming from endorsements, not tournament play. That’s a very telling list about where the money resides in women’s sports.

Here’s the Top 10 list of Sportico’s highest-paid female athletes and what they earned in 2023, with the amount made from endorsements listed in parenthesis.

Coco Gauff (tennis) — $22.7 million ($16 million) Iga Swiatek (tennis) — $21.9 million ($12 million) Eileen Gu (skiing) — $20 million ($20 million) Emma Raducanu (tennis) — $16,238,000 ($16 million) Naomi Osaka (tennis) — $15 million ($15 million) Aryna Sabalenka (tennis) — $12.2 million ($6.5 million) Elena Rybakina (tennis) — $9.5 million ($4 million) Jessica Pegula (tennis) — $9 million ($3 million) Simone Biles (gymnastics) — $8.5 million ($8.5 million) Nelly Korda (golf) — $7.9 million ($6.5 million)

If Coco Gauf wins her second Grand Slam, she has a claim for No. 1 in the world, and her endorsements will continue to skyrocket as she brings more attention, money and interest to the sport. She’s already the biggest brand in tennis right now and her popularity is only rising.