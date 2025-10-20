‘I Really Used To Work at Smash Burger & Now I’m a VS Model AHAHHA’: Angel Reese Pinches Herself, Plucks Haters Days After Making Modeling History

Angel Reese is conquering barriers, elevating into high society from dribbling a basketball and she’s overcome the demeaning attempts to label her as nothing more than a bad player whose main attraction is her attractiveness. Although some folks try to attack her looks as well. After the rebounding machine’s transcending performance on the Victoria Secret runway, becoming the first pro athlete to grace the vaunted stage and the critical acclaim that followed, it’s hard for her haters to gain any momentum in stopping her show.

With a feeling of triumph that has driven her rise to fame, Reese took time to put grace aside and rub her well-earned success in the faces of all the people who have had nothing but negative energy for her since LSU defeated Caitlin Clark’s Iowa team in the 2023 NCAA Championship.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark An Ally? | Iowa Star Says Angel Reese Shouldn’t Be Criticized For Taunting Gestures Made Toward Her In NCAA Title Game

“I really used to work at Smash Burger & now I’m a VS model AHAHHA,” Reese posted on Friday, followed by laughing emojis.

I really used to work at Smash Burger & now i’m a VS model AHAHHA😭🤪🥹 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) October 19, 2025

Yes its a rags to riches story and some would say Reese is living the American Dream. Reese deserves major props for her rise from inner-city Baltimore kid to a standard of success for 20-somethings looking to make an impact in the world. Of course her gloating didn’t sit well with the people who jump at any chance to bring her down to size. This is very hard of course because she’s 6-foot-3 without heels on, but some netizens gave it their best shot.



Days after becoming the first pro athlete to walk a Victoria Secret runway, WNBA star Angel Reese celebrates her rise from Smash Burger to supermodel. (AI/Getty Images)

“You are not a model. You were a guest at best,” said one netizen. “I thought you were a basketball player. What happened to that?,” another netizen asked Reese. “She is not a pro player though, She a DEI hype job,” said one fan responding to fans celebrating Reese’s post and her accomplishments on the court since winning four high school championships and a ring in college.

Reese is never alone in these social media wars as her troops of supporters come to the page quickly and are ready to rebuke any shade thrown her way, with statistical analysis to aid them in that quest.

“Yall want her to be perfect! Clark is not even perfect and quit as soon as she started playing bad,” another fan quipped, citing a double standard between the way Caitlin Clark and Reese are covered. “The haters are big mad because she’s a queen and she knows it. Y’all can’t take away blessings God gave her,” another fan commented on X.

Angel Reese Victoria Secret Runway Debut Broke The Internet

Reese broke the internet with her Victoria Secret runway debut. It elevated her to a new status in her pursuit of fashion and elegance mixed with gritty play on the court. Reese’s VS stroll also challenged years of conditioning about how a model should look on the runway. Her booty was a continuous theme throughout the days of commentary on social media following her debut.

With the polarizing and accomplished figure Reese has become at such a young age, she’s considered a role model for young Black women. She is definitely being respected and propped up by that community and similar to Clark’s base, Reese’s fans will defend her right to post whatever she likes until the end. Even antagonistic and engagement-seeking posts like that one. Which is how she executes her game plan. So far, you can’t argue with it.