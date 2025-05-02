‘Wouldn’t Say I’m Proud At All’: GiveSendGo Co-Founder Speaks On How Family Of Karmelo Anthony Intends To Use Funds Donated For His Legal Battle

As 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony prepares to face murder charges in the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf at a Texas high school track meet by claiming self-defense, donations have poured into to help his legal defense. With $515,000 of the original goal of $525,000 already reached as of Tuesday the family changed it to the new goal of $600,000.

That’s an awful lot of money raised for a suspect who says “I did it.” As of now the funds have not been paid out to the Anthony family because they haven’t reached the $600K goal. As the funds prepare to be distributed to the family, there is a team who’s been in direct contact with the family on how they intend to use the money. Jacob Wells, the co-founder of GiveSendGo recently talked with Fox News Digital, and gave an overview of where he expects the money to be dispersed.

THREAD🧵: Why Hunter Metcalf Should Be Charged — And Why It Matters for Karmelo Anthony’s Defense. pic.twitter.com/us30zVmwDi — Dirty Laundry Media (@Billtheicon) May 1, 2025

Not All Funds Are For Legal Purposes: Jacob Wells Not Proud Of Campaign

“They’ve been very clear that the vast bulk of this money is going to be used for Karmelo’s legal defense,” Wells said, later adding, “They’ve indicated that some of it will be used to provide them some security, some much-needed security.”

“And then also, a secure location for them to live… they were renting before, and they’re continuing to rent. So it’s like, OK, $3,000 a month for the next year, year and a half.”



“How proud am I of this campaign? I don’t, I wouldn’t say I’m proud at all,” Wells told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview.

“I have no pride in having this being on GiveSendGo. I just have appreciation for what GiveSendGo is doing in the midst of these tragic moments, which is standing on principle, which is loving people even in the midst of very hard and dark places.”

Wells then refused any further comment on the matter.



Karmelo Anthony was Track and Football Star athlete as well. He maintained good grades and has never been in trouble.



He is not a criminal like a media is trying to portray him as. pic.twitter.com/e48QChEvHH — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) April 3, 2025

NGAN Defends Client

Family spokesperson Dominique Alexander, who runs the Next Generation Action Network (NGAN), told Fox News Digital that the family has indeed followed guidelines and has indeed changed the fundraiser’s page description since it first went live. He also stated that not one donor has asked for their money back after reading the new description of the fundraiser.

Playing devil’s advocate, Wells was quick to make it known that if the family uses the money on anything other than what’s stated on its fundraiser page it would be a violation of the company’s policy and grounds for removal.

Wells Says Anthony’s Fundraiser Page Has Been Legit

Despite having to take down other fundraisers on his site from people misrepresenting the purpose of the funds, Wells also specified that that isn’t the case with the Anthony fund.