“Don’t Let Karmelo Anthony…Steal The Spotlight:” GoFundMe vs. GoSendGive War In Aftermath Of Austin Metcalf Stabbing

Ever since 17-year-old high school football player Karmelo Anthony stabbed fellow athlete Austin Metcalf at a Frisco Memorial High School track meet, the tragic incident has captivated the country and once again put a spotlight on race and how it can be used politically by all parties involved.

GoFundMe vs. GiveSendGo: Karmelo Anthony Sympathizers vs. Austin Metcalf Supporters

Details that have emerged concerning the incident and those confirmed by the police suggest that the stabbing wasn’t an isolated incident. The manner in which many white people on social media have condemned Anthony to death without all of the facts of the case, has also galvanized the African-American community to throw its support behind ensuring that Anthony, who undoubtedly committed a violent act that resulted in death, still gets a fair trial in court and is not tried in the public eye.

When reports that Austin Metcalf had several GoFundMe accounts that exceeded $300,000 and Karmelo Anthony’s GoFundMe for his legal defense (which was later deactivated by the company) was only clearing about $15K, people on social media began championing others to donate to Anthony’s GiveSendGo online fundraiser.

“The narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful,” the Anthony family said in a statement on the crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo. “As a family of faith, we are deeply grateful for all of your support during this trying period. Your prayers and assistance mean more to us now more than ever.”

The fund is called the “Help Karmelo Official Fund.” The call to action was heard and as of April 8th, it has raised nearly $250,000.

Karmelo Anthony needs to raise $100,000 by the end of the day. We are a strong and powerful community—every dollar makes a difference. We can do it!



Support here: https://t.co/Nt7NP26OQv — Mike Baggz (@MikeBaggz) April 6, 2025

One X user wrote this above the link for Karmelo Anthony’s GiveSendGo.

“Karmelo Anthony needs to raise $100,000 by the end of the day. We are a strong and powerful community—every dollar makes a difference. We can do it!,” said Mike Baggz on X.

Naturally this collective effort infuriated those who are strictly sympathetic to Austin Metcalf’s family and don’t even believe Anthony should enjoy the right of fair trial. So opposing groups have also picked up their efforts to encourage people to not forget about the victim, Austin Metcalf and donate more money to his GoFundMe.

Posted one X user above a photo of Austin Metcalf in his football uniform with his dad, Jeff, standing on the field after a game:

“I fully understand the outrage over this, but there is also one for the Metcalf family, set up by Austin Metcalfs’ father. Don’t let Karmelo Anthony continue to steal the spotlight. Share the Metcalf GoFundMe instead!” she said, also sharing the link to a GoFundMe for Metcalf.

I fully understand the outrage over this, but there is also one for the Metcalf family, set up by Austin Metcalfs' father. Don't let Karmelo Anthony continue to steal the spotlight. Share the Metcalf GoFundMe instead!https://t.co/RHbiljVNBj pic.twitter.com/1DC8ZdvDn6 — Meagan Johnson (@__C0ldbrew__) April 7, 2025

Austin Metcalf and Family Have Several GoFundMe Accounts

Metcalf’s dad also launched a fundraising page on GoFundMe to pay for funeral costs. The page titled “Honoring Austin Metcalf: Help His Family Heal” had reached nearly $290,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Another page was also set up to help Metcalf’s mom, Meghan, and identical twin brother, Hunter, pay for funeral costs and “any future legal battles they may endure going forward.” That page has exceeded $110,000.

A corresponding fundraising event is slated for April 14 at a local pizzeria where 25% of pizza sales will go to the fund.

What’s Next For Karmelo Anthony?

Karmelo Anthony is currently incarcerated on $1M bail at the Collin County jail on $1 million bond, court records show. Criminal defense attorneys Billy Clark and Kim T. Cole will represent Anthony, according to a press release from The Clark Law Firm and K Cole Law. They are working to get Anthony’s bond reduced.

In the meantime, people are very invested in this situation and emotions are running wild on social media and people are showing how they feel about the entire situation through this GoFundMe vs. GiveSendGo war that has taken on a life of its own.