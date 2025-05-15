‘It’s Not Gonna Do Him Any Good In Prison’: Reactions To Karmelo Anthony’s Graduation Plans While Facing Murder Charges Were ‘Sickening’

The decision to allow Karmelo Anthony, the teen accused of fatally stabbing Frisco Memorial High School athlete Austin Metcalf during a track meet in early April, to graduate has ruffled some feathers. The 17-year-old honors student and football player will be allowed to graduate and receive his high school diploma, a Dallas-based advocacy group said Tuesday.

Karmelo Anthony Has 3.7 GPA, Will Be Allowed To Graduate With Classmates

According to Next Generation Action Network, Anthony, a student at Frisco Centennial High School, won’t be allowed to participate in the ceremony or senior graduation activities. His 3.7 GPA and his satisfying all graduation requirements.

However, the organization said his 3.7 GPA and completion of all graduation requirements means he already has the necessary academic achievements to miss the final month and a half of the academic year.

Despite the tragic turn of events, Anthony has had a great high school career and been a positive contributor and representative for the school.

“We are proud to share that Karmelo Anthony will graduate and receive his high school diploma, and that his academic achievements will not be disrupted,” said Minister Dominique Alexander, president of NGAN. “As the largest social justice organization in North Texas, NGAN has worked diligently alongside the Anthony family’s legal team to bring about this fair and student-focused resolution. This is a moment of dignity for Karmelo and a reminder of the power of advocacy done right.”

Since announcing its partnership with the Anthony family in mid-April, supporting them during a news conference and providing security detail, NGAN has participated in “multiple discussions” with Frisco ISD leadership, the release said.

“This resolution reflects a victory for justice, academic integrity, and student rights — and NGAN remains committed to standing with Karmelo Anthony and his family as the legal process continues,” the organization said.

Back in April, Alexander reported at the news conference that Anthony’s family had been the target of racial attacks, false information, hateful attacks, and threats. The media chaos misrepresented the family and the case.

“The Anthony family has been subjected to an unimaginable amount of hate, racism, and threats to their safety,” Alexander said.

Alexander also said that one of the critical issues her organization addressed with Frisco ISD was the district’s hasty decision to expel Anthony just one month before he was scheduled to graduate.

Per Law, Karmelo Anthony Will Not Attend Centennial High School Graduation

According to reports, a Frisco ISD spokesperson said the district cannot discuss individual student records due to privacy laws.

Rumors about Anthony possibly attending the graduation spread like wildfire as Anthony’s eligibility to attend the graduation hit the social media circuit. The district also shared a letter that Superintendent Mike Waldrip sent to the Centennial High School community, which criticized “needless fear-mongering, attention-seeking, and media vitriol” surrounding the upcoming graduation.

The letter also clarified the law pertaining to these instances and said that “no student who commits a serious criminal offense (Title V felony) is permitted to participate in the graduation ceremony.” Title V felonies include homicide, kidnapping and sexual assault.

“Frisco ISD does not condone violence or crime in our schools or at our events and will not reward or celebrate those who hurt others. We work to ensure every student is safe to learn and feels part of our culture of respect, honor, and integrity,” the letter said.

Social Media Reacts To News That Karmelo Anthony Will Be Allowed To Graduate

This latest news drew mixed reactions.

“As he should, him defending himself doesn’t mean you didn’t achieve that honor. Like I said before, he should have just fought him instead of stabbing him but this is why you keep your hands to yourself at all times. You never know what the next man will do” said one netizen, supporting Anthony’s ability to graduate. “Congratulations. Hopefully he leaves this case behind and is able to move on with his life” said another.

There was also major pushback against Anthoy being able to have the dignity of a graduation after being charged with murder.

“It’s cool, but it’s not gonna do him any good in prison,” wrote one person

“That’s cool he’ll have the option to make license plates or work in the kitchen,” added another predicting a guilty verdict for Anthony.

“these comments are sickening,” one netizen posted in response to the support Anthony was receiving.

What Happened Between Karmelo Anthony and Austin Metcalf?

That harrowing confrontation between Karmelo Anthony and Austin Metcalf reportedly occurred because Metcalf confronted Anthony for sitting in a restricted area. After a brief altercation, Metcalf allegedly got physical with Anthony who grabbed his knife and stabbed Metcalf in the chest causing a fatality that has caused all-out race wars on social media.

Donations poured in through GoFundMe and GiveSendGo accounts for people supporting the family of Austin Metcalf and those supporting the legal fund for Karmelo Anthony’s defense.

Anthony fled the scene but claimed that it was self-defense when he returned. There were think-pieces and heated discussions all over social media. Donations flowed in on both sides. Anthony, who is facing a charge of first-degree murder, was falsely accused by the NY Post of purchasing a new home with the more than $500K that was donated to support his legal costs during the trial.

Karmelo Anthony’s Family Relocate After Threats: GiveSendGo Money Untouched

Anthony’s family announced they have had to relocate, but none of the donation money has been released as of this time. The courts will decide Anthony’s fate, but in the meantime as he proclaims his innocence and has not been convicted of anything, he should be allowed to live, pursue his dreams and prepare himself for the best or worst possible outcomes. As far as how this story has captivated social media audiences, expect the divisive rhetoric to heat up as the trial gets closer.

