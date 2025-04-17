“Be Confident In How Their Donation Is Being Used:” Karmelo Anthony’s Family Blasts False Reports That Family Bought $900K Home With GiveSendGo

Reports of Karmelo Anthony’s family living in a $900K rental home with funds gathered through GiveSendGo donations for his legal counsel spread like wildfire and were even confirmed by the NY Post. The video of Anthony and his family leaving the court house with security, sparked outrage online for making Anthony look like a celebrity. Then, reports that his family had also purchased a new luxury vehicle, riled up the Austin Metcalf supporters even more.

RELATED: Karmelo Anthony Reportedly Buys New $900K Home, SUV With Donations: “There Is No Hope of Improving “Race Relations” In This Country.”

“This is sickening, he is not a hero,” one X user wrote in response to the clip.

“He’s not a sweetheart. He’s a murderer,” posted another netizen in reference to Anthony’s portrayal in the public.

Karmelo Anthony’s Family Denies Using GiveGoSend Donations To Purchase $900,000 Rental Home

In response, the family is outraged at what they say are false reports. The Anthony family’s representatives are claiming “the narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful.” The GiveSendGo.com fundraiser for their legal fees has raised more than $453,000 as of Thursday morning. Despite reports that money was used to purchase a new home, as of Wednesday, all of the money was still there according to Jacob Wells, cofounder of the fundraising platform. Wells told TMZ no funds have withdrawn, and measures have been taken so “the people that have given can be confident in how their donation is being used.”

RELATED: “My Client Said It Was Self Defense:” Karmelo Anthony Has Raised Only $70K On His GoFundMe Account While Austin Metcalf’s Family Has Two Over $300K Each

Karmelo Anthony stabbed Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas on April 2. The incident has grabbed the attention of the country with sides split along racial lines.

So Anthony has moved into an upgraded living situation, but his family didn’t use the donations to do it, which takes a lot of air out of the narratives that were flying around and the venom being directed at Anthony and his family.

Carmelo Anthony’s Security Team: Next Generation Action Network

People were also curious and some outraged that an activist group supporting Anthony, who is accused of murdering fellow teenager Austin Metcalf at a Texas track meet, posted a POV-style video on social media showing their security team escorting him from jail after he posted $250K bond.

In the video posted by the Next Generation Action Network (NGAN), a member of the NGAN organization’s security team shakes the teen’s hand and tells him to “get behind us” and “just stay close” as they hurry past reporters and dip into a Black SUV upon leaving the Collin County Jail.

NEW: Karmelo Anthony’s family is using the over $400,000 raised on GiveSendGo to move into a new home, according to The Sun.



Remarkable.



Anthony stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf in the heart which is being praised by many throughout the country.



Now, Anthony is using funds… pic.twitter.com/TESQueV9Gu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 15, 2025

NGAN said they are an independent organization with its own internal security team “who step up to protect and serve families in moments of crisis.”

“What you witnessed yesterday was not new to us,” the post continued. “It was simply a reflection of the critical, consistent work we’ve been doing for over a decade.”

“This is what Team NGAN looks like. This is what people-powered justice looks like,” the organization said about the video shot from the NGAN security director’s smart glasses.



The Dallas-based organization has a mission “To cultivate young leaders driven towards the eradication of social injustice through social, education, civil and community reform.”

Online Fundraiser Wars Continue For Austin Metcalf & Karmelo Anthony

Online fundraisers exist to support both families, with two for Metcalf having raised $564,326 as of 2:50 a.m. ET on Thursday, compared to $453,283 for Anthony.

RELATED: ‘Why Would The Judge Do That?’: Social Media Explodes As Karmelo Anthony’s Bond is Reduced To $250K, Released To House Arrest

So, the donation wars continue as well. This entire situation has sparked tremendous debate online, with many making it a racial issue. With sensitivity surrounding the mental health of athletes and people in these life-changing situations in light of the Kyren Lacy tragedy, there are organizations committed to ensuring that Anthony is not tried by a lynch mob of public opinion.

One anonymous individual who donated $10 to Karmelo Anthony wrote: “Keep the conversation grounded in facts. A case that wasn’t of premeditated murder, just an incident similar to [Kyle] Rittenhouse’s situation, Karmelo was facing imminent threats to his life. No criminal record or history that supports any claim of cold-blooded murder. Donating every week until he’s free for real.”

Karmelo Anthony living with family in $900K home in gated community, bought new car after release on bond. pic.twitter.com/oWRlY6trRq — The Eyes God (@TheeyesGod) April 16, 2025

RELATED: “Karmelo Anthony Shouldn’t Have Had a Knife Because Kyle Rittenhouse Should’ve Never Had a Gun”: Justice For Austin Metcalf Lost In Racial Circus?

Another person who donated $25 said: “Donating again because the pain of watching a young Black child be targeted by lies and hate is too much to bear. We don’t care how the funds are used—this is about standing with Karmelo Anthony and demanding justice.”

Some have straight out called the situation an audacity of valuing a Black life over a white life. While others stand on the position that both lives should be respected, as should the law, so their support is just a way of balancing the scales of justice.