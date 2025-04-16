“I Found Myself Sleeping In A Dark Room”: NFL Players Express Similar Mental Challenges Faced By Kyren Lacy

The manner in which the life of LSU star Kyren Lacy ended still lingers like a bad taste in the mouths of the sports world. The amount of mental strain and overall pressure he was going through as the NFL Draft approached must have been overwhelming.

RELATED: “This Will Never Be OK” | Father Of LSU Star Kyren Lacy Pens Emotional Message In Wake Of Son’s Sudden And Tragic Death

NY Giants’ Chris Hubbard and former NFL defensive end Stephen Weatherly joined The Shadow League’s “Locker Room” podcast to drop emotional truths about the crushing mental toll of the NFL – both revealing personal battles with the silent suffering behind fame, fortune and expectations, and just how delicate it all is.

Discussing Tragic Demise Of NFL Prospect Kyren Lacy

“It’s a heartbreaking reminder of mental health struggles that athletes face,” said podcast host Osei the Dark Child, who then asked his NFL panelists: “How much of a toll does the game take on your mental health and have you ever played with someone or witnessed a teammate dealing with that kind of weight that didn’t know where to go or where to turn?”

Weatherly, who could relate, asked to go first and said, “When it comes to how much pressure the league puts on you it’s very much about your why and how important that is for you. Some of these people are making decisions for their family so that’s a lot of weight to put on one person to change generations. That makes every decision, every missed block, every missed tackle, every, used pressure like that much more important. I was that person that wasn’t dealing with those pressures well, especially as a seventh-round draft pick. And luckily thanks to our player personnel people up in Minnesota, they saw me struggling with it and he got me involved in therapy. I was able to then handle the stresses of being a professional athlete and taking on those day-to-day struggles.”

Weatherly Says He Attempted S*icide In High School

“I was able to speak to an Indian Reservation in North Arizona about my persona; own [struggles ith depression and my suicidal attempt in high school. The ability to share your story also gives you a lot of power too.”

Current NY Giants lineman Chris Hubbard says he had a good friend who took his own life and also relates to the sadness in Kyren Lacy’s story and the pressures of being an NFL provider.

NY Giants Chris Hubbard Battled Depression

“Young man, he’s got a whole lot of life in front of him. I think I can tell you from my perspective it was tough when I was coming from Pittsburgh to Cleveland…I was a free agent and signed a pretty big deal for four years and I did hit a wall… and I started feeling pressures come from a lot of people, family and friends…everybody wanted a handout. And I hit a deep depression that I never felt before.”

Hubbard says carrying the burden of every family member on he and his wife’s side, “it got heavy man,” he said. I had to get with a therapist when I was with Cleveland and then I started doing therapy with someone else to get the help I need because I found myself sleeping in a dark room, not able to be there for my newborn son. I had people around me, but I feel alone and these things I feel like as a man I should be able to roll my sleeves up and handle the pressures of the world.”

Chris Hubbard also reflects on a friend in high school who committed suicide,

“Suffering in silence is not the way to be,” Hubbard told TSL “Locker Room” podcast.

What Happened To Kyren Lacy?

Per reports, Lacy was found dead in his car after a high-speed police chase in Houston which was prompted after the talented but mercurial receiver allegedly pulled a gun on a family member during an argument.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Lacy shot himself during the pursuit and before the crash, ending his life at the young age of 24. The news of Lacy’s death came just days before a grand jury was set to hear evidence in connection with his alleged involvement in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in December 2024 in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana, claiming the life of 78-year-old Herman Hall. Lacy allegedly left the scene of that crash, only to turn himself in on Jan. 12, and be booked on charges of negligent homicide, felony hit and run, and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Lacy’s attorney believes that the media played a role in Lacy taking his own life, constantly portraying him as a criminal and treating him as such despite a civil resolution being the focus.

All yall who bagged Kyren Lacy to this moment can actually go to hell fuck yall fuck the media and fuck u dumbass racists pos who cared more about dehumanizing A FUCKING KID then waiting for the facts of the case… FUCK YALL pic.twitter.com/9wWwAtkkbB — Howie Roseman is My GOAT🐐 (@HowieGoat) April 15, 2025

In wake of his son’s tragic and senseless death, Kenny Lacy, the father of Kyren, took to Facebook to vent while sending warnings to other parents.