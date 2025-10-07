‘Someone Needs To Pay For The Lies, Deceit’: Ryan Clark Suggests Shocking New Video Proves Kyren Lacy Was Innocent Victim Of Police Framing

The story of Kyren Lacy was already horrific. A young, promising LSU football player, who was allegedly involved in a car accident that resulted in the death of a 78-year-old man in December of 2024. With a promising NFL career ahead of him, Lacy’s world was rocked when he was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless operation of a vehicle. Lacy surrendered to authorities in January 2025 and was released on bail. While on bail, he took his own life. Lacy’s death prompted renewed questions about the accident, with his attorney claiming new evidence shows he was not at fault.

Video footage shows former LSU WR Kyren Lacy nearly 100 yards behind a fatal crash that killed a 78-year-old man.



He took his own life days before facing a grand jury

pic.twitter.com/rw3gvvEJ9h — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 4, 2025

Ryan Clark Demands Justice For Kyren Lacy & Family After Shady & Shoddy Police Work Discovered

In light of the new evidence, fans and fellow LSU alum, ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark, are outraged and want justice for Lacy’s family. He wasn’t supposed to be six-feet deep right now, but enjoying life as an NFL player.

Kyren Lacy was supposed to be on a NFL field this weekend. That made it important to say “Kyren Lacy was innocent” on ESPN before the night ended. His name and face were plastered everywhere when he was under investigated. So it’s only right we say it now!



There’s no amount of… pic.twitter.com/P9ddR97iU9 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 7, 2025

“Kyren Lacy was supposed to be in the NFL. Kyren Lacy was accused of something and being investigated for something he didn’t do and he died having to live with the guilt and the consequences of a guilty man knowing he was innocent,” Clark said, while sitting next to Scott Van Pelt following Monday Night’s NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. It was recently discovered that he was 72 yards away from the crash. That police and state policemen tried to coerce, doctor and use ways to manipulate statements to put this young man behind bars. They changed his joy. They changed his life, and eventually he took his own life. This was supposed to be a career, but at least he was supposed to be here. At some point throughout his career I would have expected to say his name so I’m gonna say his name tonight. Kyren Lacy was innocent. Kyren Lacy should be here with us. Nothing will ever repair or replace the pain that his parents and loved ones have to feel. But we can say his name. There were so many stations that ran the fact that he was being investigated. So I wanted to make sure here with Scott, we can say that he was an innocent man and at least know that he has that as he rests.”

In Clark’s post he added in the caption: “there’s no amount of words that would bring him back, but someone needs to pay for the lies, deceit and evil he endured R.I.P. brother. Always love!”

Lacy’s Dad Pens Emotional Post After Losing Son

In wake of his son’s tragic and senseless death, Kenny Lacy, the father of Kyren, took to Facebook to vent while sending warnings to other parents.

“Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you. Don’t be cool with ‘I’m alright’ or ‘I’m good’ when you know deep down something isn’t right.Mental health is real, and for the most part, it’s invisible, don’t ignore the signs, even if they may seem small. “Our lives have changed forever, and this will never be OK, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here,” the message continued. “This has to be the biggest pill our families have had to swallow but I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through. This will never get easier, but we’ll learn to live with it. Check on your kids’ mental health!”

Social Media Condemns Lacy, But The Louisiana Police Seemed To Have Lied

Social media was unrelenting, condemning Lacy for his alleged actions and drawing a conclusion based on hate, race and sickening stereotypes that pervade our common sense everyday in this country. The sudden nightmare and social media demonization of this young man led him to the brink of insanity. What happened next is the disastrous and heinous result of what appears to be a totally fabricated account of the crash, influenced by an unscrupulous sect within the Louisiana State Police (LSP).

Louisiana PD Was Investigated By Jusitce Department For Discriminatory Practices In Past

A police department that was investigated by the Justice Department back in 2022 for engaging in “excessive force and racially discriminatory policies against Black residents and other peopel of color” according to Group News.

In March of 2025, Kyren Lacy of the LSU Tigers participates in drills during LSU Pro Day at LSU Football Indoor Practice Facility. By April of 2025, he had taken his own life after Louisiana State Police apparently fabricated a story about Lacy being responsible for the death of a 72-year-old man named Henry Hall. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

Louisiana State Police claim that their investigation had determined that Lacy “recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the centerline” in a no-pass zone. The statement from police said that a truck had “abruptly braked” to avoid a collision with Lacy and that the car behind the truck swerved to avoid Lacy.

Living A Lie & Being Demonized For Something He Didn’t Do Led To Kyren Lacy Taking His Own Life

In the days following his release, both Kyren and his lawyer were adamant about the fact that he didn’t cause the crash. But the social media moshpit and police continued to ride with the false narrative that Lacy was guilty. In April of 2025, around the time of the NFL draft, police responded to a call about Lacy discharging a firearm during a verbal argument. Lacy, totally not in his right mind and deeply troubled by the false allegations that turned his promising future into cow dung, fled in a vehicle, and the police pursuit ended when he crashed and relieved himself with a gunshot.

Lacy’s death was mourned but the media character assasination that he endured, didn’t bring the public sentiment concerning his death that he deserved. Many suggested that he couldn’t deal with the guilt of killing someone. It was the furthest thing from the truth.

Even After New Evidence, Some Fans Still Blame Kyren Lacy

“No one should have to pay for anything,” said one netizen, a white male in response to Clark’s cried for justice and to hold the crooked cops and everyone involved with this egregious miscarriage of justice accountable. “He made a series of bad choices that ultimately led to his own demise. Nobody is owed anything in this life, you make of it what you will – or don’t, in this case.”

No one should have to pay for anything. He made a series of bad choices that ultimately led to his own demise. Nobody is owed anything in this life, you make of it what you will – or don’t, in this case. — Jim Kayser (@bigracefan13) October 7, 2025

“No actually, Kyren Lacey was innocent and of course crooked cops tried to make up and fabricate a false narrative about Kyren. Those cops should be fired and tried in court,” said one fan in response. “What were the bad choices seeing that it all started on a lie? You people are so stupid it’s pathetic,” said another Lacy supporter, offended by the callous response by some netizens.

Scott Van Pelt expressed his personal outrage towards Lacy’s tragedy. “I can’t recall ever seeing something that made me react viscerally to the point that my hands were trembling to think there’s video to show this is not at all what happened and that young man took his life.”