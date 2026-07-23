‘It’s Wild How Fast Life Can Change’: With No ESPN Studio To Head To, Ryan Clark Reflects On Journey While Coaching Son and Other Young Cornerbacks

Ryan Clark seems to be slowly recovering from the shock of getting laid off by ESPN mid-show on Monday. The former star of ESPN’s “NFL Live” and frequent contributor to many different shows there, including “First Take,” posted a video that shows “The Pivot” podcast host transitioning back into a coaching role and using his free time to set up his next move and recoup that $2M per year he was getting from the worldwide leader.

Ryan Clark Posts Video Working Out His Sons and Other Young Cornerbacks After Being Fired By ESPN This Week

“Back in AZ getting the work in… Last time I was here, I still had my day job. That day was full of the things I love most. I trained my son and a group of DBs, got my own work in—Dilly Dallies and all—and made a Target run for a creator light so I’d have a setup for NFL Live with my favorite people. It’s wild how fast life can change. Grateful for every step, because the work always has a way of meeting the opportunity,” Clark captioned the video.

Back in AZ getting the work in… Last time I was here, I still had my day job.



That day was full of the things I love most. I trained my son and a group of DBs, got my own work in—Dilly Dallies and all—and made a Target run for a creator light so I’d have a setup for NFL Live… pic.twitter.com/vBUzTIeEGp — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 23, 2026

“2 million a year? You should be thanking the stars especially given your viewership dropped every year! Given the numbers you provided the station viewer wise basically charity. Jesus and you say blackout,” the @HillbillyTruth account tweeted in reply. “This training is the equivalent of asking JaMarcus Russell how to play QB,” another non-fan quipped. “How come there’s no white players and/or coaches where you train? Is it a racist training facility?” one more troll wrote.

Ryan Clark Will Be Missed: Haters Beware

Some people celebrate Clark’s dismissal, reveling in a place of deep hate and animosity towards his elevation from football player to intelligent voice and labeling him a race-baiter, among other things, for touching on subjects that crossed the line between sport, politics and personal. But there is a reason why he won Emmys for his football analysis and was a well-paid talking head for ESPN. Clark always managed to touch a nerve and he did more to help increase ESPN’s ratings than diminish them. He touched on subjects and made controversial statements that also empowered people and made him a hero among upcoming sports media hopefuls.

“You ruffled a lot of feathers but I fw your deep interviews and conversations with guests on your podcast,” a supportive fan said on X.

“Bruh, truth tellers are often rejected,” another Clark fan said. ”Not for the substance of what they say but because THEY resist their style or delivery but be you your way & we will continue to respect your knowledge of the game & your journey! AllLove doctor.”

“@Realrclark25 While life catches us by surprise nothing catches God by surprise, he looks through the telescope of time and he knows what Ryan future holds and he will prosper you where he sends you! People you don’t know is praying for you!” a netizen assured the former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback and Super Bowl champion.

“If you do not mind me saying, keep your head up and enjoy life to the fullest since it is short. Mind over matters with a smile. Peace,” one netizen said.

“Good luck doing your own thing 25. Might be a blessing, got a feeling espn is heading mtv route,” a supporter said, predicting a great fall for ESPN with Clark’s departure.

Clark addressed the debate about ESPN’s tact in pulling him off the air mid-show to end his tenure with them. He says he wasn’t forced off the air, but rather urged to cut it at that point.

I wasn’t forced? “I ask, should I be done now?”



The answer was “yes”. https://t.co/dJ0IfpGdHl — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 22, 2026

“I wasn’t forced? ‘I ask, should I be done now?’ The answer was ‘yes.’”

Clark was one of several layoffs of prominent ESPN voices this week and in similar fashion to Cam Newton, he isn’t going to wallow in misery. He’s building and re-building and finding purpose in every loss and every win.