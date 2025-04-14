“This Will Never Be OK” | Father Of LSU Star Kyren Lacy Pens Emotional Message In Wake Of Son’s Sudden And Tragic Death

LSU Tigers star wideout Kyren Lacy was once billed as the next big-time prospect to come out of Baton Rouge. The dynamic playmaker was being likened to those that have come before him, Odell Beckham Jr., Ja’Maar Chase, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas, the latter two being Lacy’s teammates for a few seasons with the Bayou Bengals.

Kyren Lacy Found Dead After Shooting Himself

Per reports, Lacy was found dead in his car after a high-speed police chase in Houston which was prompted after the talented but mercurial receiver allegedly pulled a gun on a family member during an argument.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Lacy shot himself during the pursuit and before the crash, ending his life at the young age of 24. The news of Lacy’s death comes just days before a grand jury was set to hear evidence in connection with his alleged involvement in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in December 2024 in LaFourche Parish, Louisiana, claiming the life of 78-year-old Herman Hall. Lacy allegedly left the scene of that crash, only to turn himself in on Jan. 12, and be booked on charges of negligent homicide, felony hit and run, and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Lacy’s Dad Pens Emotional Post After Losing Son

In wake of his son’s tragic and senseless death, Kenny Lacy, the father of Kyren, took to Facebook to vent while sending warnings to other parents.

“Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you. Don’t be cool with ‘I’m alright’ or ‘I’m good’ when you know deep down something isn’t right.Mental health is real, and for the most part, it’s invisible, don’t ignore the signs, even if they may seem small.

“Our lives have changed forever, and this will never be OK, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here,” the message continued. “This has to be the biggest pill our families have had to swallow but I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through. This will never get easier, but we’ll learn to live with it. Check on your kids’ mental health!”

Lacy Had Huge Potential

At one point, Lacy, the 6-foot-2 speedster was a projected late first- or early second-round pick in this upcoming NFL draft. This following the best season of his collegiate career, which began at Louisiana before the past three seasons with the Tigers. He finished the 2024 season with 58 receptions for 866 yards and a team-leading nine touchdowns.

Lacy declared for the NFL draft on December 19, just two days after his fatal hit and run. While he didn’t participate in the Tigers’ bowl game win over Baylor, he did participate in the team’s pro day and was considered the fifth- or sixth-best receiving prospect in the draft. Even with that, draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. didn’t have Lacy amongst his top ten receivers in the draft, and it was likely because of his legal issues.

Jayden Daniels Sends Tribute To Former Teammate

Just last April Washington Commanders quarterback and reigning NFL Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels was telling Lacy he was up next. Now, the rising superstar is sending tributes to his fallen friend.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Daniels shared some of Lacy’s best moments as an LSU Tiger, with this caption.

“Til next time brudda, we gonna hold it down for you. U gon live yo dreams…hope you at peace now.”

