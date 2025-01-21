“We Had One-Year Wonders”: Ex-Eagles Player Seth Joyner Says Jayden Daniels “Don’t Stand A Snowball’s Chance In Hell” Of Going To Super Bowl

The surprising Washington Commanders will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for the right to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LIX.

These teams aren’t strangers to each other of course, being that they have already met twice this season, splitting the matchups. When conference foes meet for big stakes in the playoffs there’s always a history of bad blood that comes to the surface, particularly when it comes to past greats.

Former Eagles Linebacker Seth Joyner Isn’t Convinced Jayden Daniels Is Elite After One Season

Former Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner is not as impressed as the rest of the known world about Washington’s rookie sensation, who’s looking to become the first rookie QB to hoist a Lombardi Trophy.

While appearing on the “WIP Morning Show” in Philadelphia on Monday, Joyner, a linebacker who finished his career with 52 sacks, seemed dismissive of Daniels’ early success.He was unwilling to say that Daniels was among the top five quarterbacks in the league.

“I don’t give any young guy that kind of respect,” Joyner said.

“Show me you can do it from year to year. I’m not giving you that in one year. How many times have we had one-year wonders? So, let’s wait and see before we start crowning guys. He could go completely in the tank next year.”

Washington vs. Philly Is The NFC Championship Game Nobody Expected

The last thing anyone expected was an NFC East showdown in the NFC Championship Gamel. Philadelphia’s presence isn’t unexpected, as they invested heavily in quarterback Jalen Hurts, surrounded him with great receivers and a future Hall of Fame running back (Saquon Barkley) who rushed for over 2,000 yards this season. It’s also been just two seasons since Nick Sirianni’s squad lost Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs on Feb. 12, 2023.

If you were wondering, Hurts had a passer rating of 103.4 with 304 yards and 1 touchdown in that game.

Washington on the other hand, is another story. When they drafted rookie Jayden Daniels, the Commanders were coming off a disastrous 4-13 season with rookie Sam Howell under center. Howell didn’t show enough for Washington to think he would blossom into a franchise QB. Just their luck, Daniels, who many rated as the top QB prospect in the draft, was available, and the rest is history.

After smacking the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions 45-31 in the NFC divisional round – Washington’s first game of such magnitude in 33 years – the 24-year-old phenom shared a story on his Instagram on Monday that was originally posted by the Commanders’ official IG account, praising Daniels for his record-breaking rookie season.

Jayden Daniels Had Record-Breaking Rookie Season For Washington Commanders

The post featured “5,113 yards,” which is the “most offensive yards by a rookie in NFL history.”

The franchise added, “that kid,” which has become Daniels’ famous moniker and his Instagram handle. He’s become an overnight legend in a town that is hungry for its first Super Bowl since the ‘91 season.

As for the game, Joyner said the Commanders “don’t stand a snowball’s chance in hell of winning here on Sunday.”

Joyner didn’t mince words and he wasn’t giving any respect, daring Washington to use his comments as bulletin board motivation.

“Make sure you take that and play that all damn week,” Joyner told the show hosts in his comments.

A talented 13-year NFL veteran, Joyner spent his first eight seasons with the Eagles, playing in Buddy Ryan’s vicious defensive scheme alongside Hall of Fame talents such as the incomparable Reggie White and Jerome Brown.

Joyner isn’t just hating though. He does have a point. Despite Daniels’ great rookie season in which he made the Pro Bowl and accumulated an historic statistical regular season, there’s no guarantee that he’s going to keep elevating his game.

RG3 Supports Jayden Daniels

With a season to study him, the league will make adjustments, and the key will be whether Daniels can also adjust to defensive schemes designed to stop what he does best.

He’s solidified himself as the franchise quarterback after one season. An exciting, dynamic leader who has the fan base thinking championship for the first time since RG3 exploded on the scene and captivated the football world in a similar fashion to Daniels.

Given his history with the franchise and how bitter he could be, RG3 being Washington’s biggest fan is the best thing on the internet right now. I love this dude’s content and he gave me the only electric season I’ve experienced until now. How do I get your auto @RGIII ?? https://t.co/ogE3oZHUME — Sean Labar (@seanlabarpr) January 19, 2025

Naturally, RG3 is a big fan who believes in Daniels and the Commanders a bit more than the former Eagle Joyner. Expect to hear plenty of back and forth between former Eagles and Commanders players who don’t have to take the field and actually play on Jan. 26. The current players, if smart, will wait until the game to get active.