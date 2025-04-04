Ayesha Howard Claims She Had Kids With Anthony Edwards and Lil Baby Because She’s Got a Beautiful Body, Then Ethers Women Who Are “Digging For Poverty”

Anthony Edwards‘ ongoing paternity drama with the latest mother of his daughter has caught headlines, particularly in the social media moshpit where Ayesha Howard has been under attack for forcing the entire issue with Edwards, who previously told the 39-year-old he didn’t want to have a baby with her and asked her to get an abortion. Edwards even reportedly paid Howard $1.08M (the full 18 years of child support at $5K per month) to get out of his life. He has said he doesn’t want any further communication with Howard or his daughter Aubri that they share.

Ayesha Howard Ethers Jealous Women Via Video

Social media has tried to drag Edwards through the mud as a deadbeat dad and Howard has fueled the fire at times, but recently the tables have turned and Howard has been under fire and accused of being a calculated gold-digger who took advantage of a young, rich, ball player. Howard, who also has a 10-year-old child with rapper Lil Baby, addressed the backlash on social media in a video.

“I have a child with a very successful artist,” she said. “I’m viewed as a certain kind of woman because I’m beautiful and got a nice body. And normally women like that attract a certain caliber of man which is also not my fault” Ayesha Howard defends herself and her baby with 23-year-old NBA star Anthony Edwards in an online video, citing her beauty as the reason high value men are attracted to her. (Getty Images)

She insists she’s a high value woman who attracts high value men and the rest is just hate. She definitely dates much younger men, and suggests the backlash is just jealousy.

“And now that I am in yet another situation where I now have a child with another successful man. There’s no telling you guys that I’m not a gold digger. There’s no beating the allegations at all. I read comments that say, ‘you’re a gold digger’ or ‘you kept the baby for a check,'” she continued, before licking massive shots at any woman who has something to say about her lifestyle and choices. “What If I came to y’all’s pages and I compared the men y’all have children with the men ai have children with and I said hmmm, “You digging for poverty” Social Media Reacts to Ayesha Howard Video Ayesha Howard responds to critics who claim she is only having Anthony Edwards' baby for money. pic.twitter.com/PHx3y5CxL4 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 3, 2025

Howard has tried to beat the allegations, even alleging that it was Edwards who pursued her heavily and wanted the relationship. Social media still has their say in response to the video, which many felt was unnecessary. It’s Howard thrusting herself into the public spotlight, while Edwards goes out nightly and powers his team to victory.

“Did you give him the 100K back then you didn’t get the abortion?” asked one netizen. “Thats nice and all girl but keep your legs closed or wrap it up and protect yourself and queendom. Problem solved. Both of them did it to themselves and a poor fatherless baby is brought into this world,” said one woman in the comment section. “she seems so fucking annoying nobody’s wifing that ,” said another. After this she cooked, ” said another Facebook user. “She 40 and goign through a public child support case with a 23-year-old. She cooked. Beautiful and lonely.

There’s always of course, those who agree with Howard.

“I mean she has a point,” said one fan. “I know a few broads who have four baby daddies and all of them have the IQ of a plastic spoon. Shes not ugly and he chose to lay with her. It is what it is.”

Shannon Jackson Enjoys Vacation to Turks and Caicos With Daughter and Friend

In the meantime, Shannon Jackson, formerly Jeanine Robel, is living the dream as Edwards’ main squeeze and was sighted with their one-year-old daughter Aislynn won a tropical beach vacation in Turks and Caicos, along with her friend Morgz. It appears to be a typical mother-daughter beach day, but Jackson did have some fun with Morgz on boats, clad in nice-fitting bikinis and living it up.

So, while Howard fights for her dignity, Jackson remains unbothered and firmly entrenched in her position as Edwards’ love interest. Despite reports of a hefty check, Howard will not be going away easily.

