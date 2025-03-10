“RIP CJ Stroud”: NFL Fans Blast Houston Texans For Laremy Tunsil Trade and Praise Washington For Protecting Jayden Daniels

If the Houston Texans wanted something positive to talk about entering next season, then the franchise will have to wait until the NFL draft. According to Adam Schefter, the Texans are trading five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders for a package of picks.

The internet went crazy after the trade was announced, with most takes predicting a rough time for Stroud, a former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, without one of the best tackles in the league. A player most important when it pertains to the protection of the quarterback.



CJ Stroud Among NFL’s Most Sacked Quarterbacks In 2024: Texans Fans Go Crazy On X

Considering the franchise quarterback suffered the second most sacks in the NFL last season, when announcement of the deal dropped, Washington fans were naturally elated for their young quarterback Jayden Fields and Texans fans were complaining that the franchise continues to move backwards since the championship promise of Stroud’s rookie season. Only advancing to the Divisional Series in his first two seasons.

“CJ got sacked a ton. This makes no sense,” said one fan unhappy with the trade.

“I couldn’t think of a dumber trade if I tried. Stroud had some of the worst protection all season lol,” said another befudded Texans fan.

Houston Texans fans were complaining that the franchise continues to move backwards and isn’t upgrading around star QB CJ Stroud, in the aftermath of trading tackle Laremy Tunsil to Washington. (Getty Images)

“Damn why do they hate CJ lol is Tunsil washed or something?” said a netizen, confused by the trade.

“RIP Stroud, Jayden continues getting lots of support,” said one fan suggesting that CJ Stroud is old news

Two season ago, Stroud was the new young gun and the hottest thing going in the NFL. After a record-breaking rookie season, he threw for 400 less yards in two more games in 2024, failed to reach the 4000-yard passing mark and struggled at times, constantly under defensive pressure.

After a rookie season in which Daniels led Washington to the NFC Championship game, Daniels now holds that title going into next season with big dreams.

Washington Upgrades Offense, Acquires Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil This Offseason

His fans welcome the reinforcements. It is the second blockbuster trade for the Commanders this offseason after also acquiring wideout Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers.

“Commanders are going all in with their young star QB. Not even a Commander’s fan, but I love to see it.,” said one netizen.

“Good pick up for the Redskins! This will make them win the division for sure!,” said another optimistic fan.

The Houston Texas have gone 10-7 the last two seasons, and they hold the No. 25 pick in this year’s NFL Draft in April.

Tunsil is a bit long in the tooth, but he can ball and he’s a veteran and unless they have some draft magic up their sleeve, most Texans fans don’t think the organization made the right move with this one. They are panicking all over social media.