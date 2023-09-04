“And I Actually Want To Invest In Studios Because Music Is My Passion” | Houston Texans Star Laremy Tunsil Already Prepared For Post-Football Life 

The Houston Texans are in a rebuild under first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

One of the mainstays on the Texans roster is left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who’s being counted on to help guide the young Texans team amidst this rebuild. Tunsil, has been selected for the Pro Bowl in three of the past four seasons, and in 2022 he was the only Texans player that receive the nod.

In fact, since his arrival in 2019, Tunsil is one of only three Texans to earn Pro Bowl selection, with the others being former quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who are no longer with the franchise.

With the loss of those all-world performers, securing Tunsil became a priority and the Texans dropped a big-money extension on him in March that made him the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL (three years, $75 million, with $50 million guaranteed).

Final Pro Bowl rosters have been announced and left tackle Laremy Tunsil will serve as Houston’s only representative in the game.



It will be Tunsil’s third Pro Bowl appearance in his career and comes after a shocking absence from the 2022 All-Pro roster #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/wuftJfvqJJ — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) February 1, 2023

Music Is Tunsil’s Other Passion

While Tunsil loves playing the game and making a bag doing so, the former Ole Miss product already has plans for when he retires from the NFL.

The 29-year-old fleet-footed blindside protector told “The Pivot” podcast that music is definitely in his future when he hangs up the cleats.

“I have this company called Devine Tree. It’s like a creative umbrella, like a central hub that powers our pursuits in sports, fashion, music, training, whatever you want to name it. “And I actually want to invest in studios because my passion is music, so I’ll always want to be around music when I’m done playing. So I want to invest in studios.

Tunsil then mentions how he wants to help local artists pursue their dreams, like he did with football.

“I actually want to have like this vinyl shop and in the back is like this speakeasy, like, to have a bar speakeasy. “They had these days where local artists can perform or we can have like a little speakeasy night. I want to start a record label maybe like, you know, I want to have my hands in a lot of pots as much as I can.”

Are These Tunsil’s Last Few Seasons?

Tunsil will play out the final year of his current deal, and the new one will kick in beginning next season. Meaning, he’ll be there to at least protect Stroud’s blindside through the signal caller’s first contract with the team.

Then, you could see the former Miami Dolphins first-round pick — who saw his draft stock drop on draft night when a video surfaced of him smoking marijuana in a gas mask — head off into the sunset. That video caused Tunsil, a projected top-five pick to slip to No 13.

Now, eight seasons later, and for the second-time in his career, Tunsil is the highest-paid in the league at his position.

Not too shabby for a guy that nearly had his career seriously derailed because of a 30-second video.