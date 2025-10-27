‘I’m a Broken, Wretched, Sinful Man’: Houston Texans CJ Stroud Silences Doubts With First 300-Yard Passing Game Of Season, Then Humbly Refuses Credit

Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud’s Sunday’s performance needs to be bottled up and brought out each week for the rest of the season. Stroud was dropping dimes, checking down when needed and airing it out accordingly. He still has the arm, ability and now, the weapons, to be a top flight quarterback. Have his name ring bells again in the league. He was unstoppable on third and fourth downs going 11/11 for 104 passing yards, eight first downs and a touchdown.

Houston Texans Star QB Stroud Humbly Gives Credit To Higher Power For Win Over San Francisco 49ers

When asked about the struggles he’s had to overcome with his team, Stroud gave all the credit to a higher power, He continues to lead by example in his faith on and off the field. The latest instance comes after posting 475 yards of total offense in a 26-15 win over the 49ers.

“I just want to give all praise to my Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ. Without Him I’m nothing. I’m a broken, wretched, sinful man. He’s saved me time & time again. Whenever I lack self-confidence, I have God confidence.”

Social Media Changes Tune About CJ Stroud's Demise: Fans Call Out Switch Up

You don’t have to be religious to acknowledge the humility and grace in CJ’s response. He turned the spotlight off of himself and expressed a gratitude, reality and humanity that is not only honorable but more players should express.

Houston Texans fans who never lost faith in Stroud had plenty to say.

“If u give cj stroud time hes a top 5 qb fuck wat yall talking man,” said one fan.

Other fans marveled at his game film and how quickly he made decisions and executed with precision, as the former Rookie of the Year he completed 76.9 percent of his passes.

What defensive lineman or blitzer is going to get a pressure quick enough to stop this?



“What defensive lineman or blitzer is going to get a pressure quick enough to stop this? CJ Stroud was the main reason why he faced little to no pressure, not a change in play calling, elite OL play, or inferior pass rush. Ball out QUICK!!,” raved another Texans fan.

Some loyal fans called out the haters and casuals who were just blasting Stroud as a “bust” after a loss last week.

“CJ Stroud is a broken QB…it’s sad to see From watching a guy who played with such good timing & precision as a rookie become completely unraveled due to complete mismanagement of his offensive line It’s war criminal type shit from Nick Caserio,” said one fan on Oct 21, basically writing Stroud’s NFL obituary and blaming OC Caserio.

CJ Stroud is a broken QB…it's sad to see



From watching a guy who played with such good timing & precision as a rookie become completely unraveled due to complete mismanagement of his offensive line



Now they are celebrating him again.

“This guy said cj stroud was the problem just last week the switch up is crazy,” mentioned on netizen.

CJ Stroud Re-Establishes Himself Among NFL Elite Quarterbacks

CJ Stroud returned to the elite of the NFL with his first 300-yard passing game of the season in a huge win for the Texans on Sunday over a San Francisco 49ers team that was 5-2 and looking to take off in the NFC. Stroud’s revival came at the right time as the Texas (3-4) were in danger of falling three games below .500.

After dropping the first three games of the season, Houston has won three of the last four and with Stroud looking like the 24-year-old signal caller that had the NFL predicting championships and consistent 4000-yard passing seasons, look out for the Texans and head coach DeMeco Ryan.

Stroud storming the league in 2023 with an historic rookie season, throwing for a record 4108 yards, 23 TDs and just five picks. The young gunner led the Texans to 10 wins, but his performance declined, as he threw for less than 3800 yards and his TD to interception ratio was 20:12. There were whispers that the mastery he exhibited in his rookie season was an early peak. NFL talking heads started focusing on what he doesn’t do right. Meanwhile, the Texans, once thought to be on the rise as an elite franchise in the AFC, stumbled into this season and Stroud started the season with a 188-yard performance that had fans worried. His play was mediocre until he exploded for four TDs against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 5.

Now things are looking up and the Texans never have to worry about Stroud getting too big for his britches, which will keep this team grounded and focused through thick and thin.