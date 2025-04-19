“Shame On You For Revoking Kyren’s Combine Invitation”: Agent Of Kyren Lacy Calls Out NFL For Alienating WR Prior To Tragic Death

The family and former teammates of LSU Tigers star wide receiver Kyren Lacy are still trying to make sense of his tragic and senseless death. Last Saturday the one time projected first-round pick died following a police chase in Houston.



Per reports, Lacy shot himself as he attempted to evade police. In wake of his death, Lacy’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux of Alliance Sports, released a statement calling out the NFL for its handling of his client as pertains to the NFL combine.

“No time ever feels appropriate to release a statement of this magnitude. I’ve been processing this loss in private with Kyren’s family and loved ones, and with their permission, I would like to share the following.

“To the NFL, shame on you for revoking Kyren’s Combine invitation without acknowledgement or consideration of the facts,” Arceneaux said. “I urge you to re-evaluate your processes and provide athletes with the necessary due process before alienating them from their peers and dreams they’ve worked so hard for. Shame on the investigating agency for being more concerned about public perception — and pressure to charge someone — than actually investigating the facts.”

Lacy Had Combine Invite Revoked

Once a projected first-round pick in next week’s NFL draft, per Arceneaux, the dynamic wideout had his invite to the annual NFL combine in February revoked. Arceneaux is claiming the league robbed Lacy of the opportunity to showcase his talents in Indianapolis, because of his alleged guilt in a fatal December hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 78-year-old Herman Hall in Louisiana.

Arceneaux believes league moved too fast to chastise and punish Lacy instead of letting things play out.

Lacy Was Scheduled To Appear In Court On Monday

Lacy’s death came just two days before a Louisiana grand jury was set to decide if he’d actually be tried in the aforementioned Hall’s death. Per Arceneaux’s scathing message to the NFL, it sounds as if Lacy’s attorney believed there wasn’t enough to charge his client with felony negligent homicide.

“As stated by his attorney, there was a high probability the felony charge of negligent homicide would have been declined by a grand jury this past Monday,” the agent wrote. “Kyren was heartbroken by the tragic loss of Mr. Hall. He was willing to adhere to any civil matters, regardless of the Grand Jury’s decision. That aside, the system failed us, and we are now mourning the loss of two lives.”

“K2- You should have had the chance to reach your dream of playing in the NFL, in just a week’s time. It hurts that the pressure, public perception, social media bullying – all without having the facts – were too much to bear,” Arceneaux wrote. “We hoped to see you flourish as an elite WR in the NFL, but God needed you on his team more. Your memory will never be forgotten, we will not let your death be in vain, and you will not be Mr. Irrelevant.”

It’s an unfortunate situation all the way around, and one that seems to really be effecting Arceneaux. The respected agent who recently landed major deals for both Cincinnati Bengals wideouts (Ja’ Marr Chase and Tee Higgins) let the league know how he feels about how they chose to deal with his now deceased client.