‘Why Would The Judge Do That?’: Social Media Explodes As Karmelo Anthony’s Bond is Reduced To $250K, Released To House Arrest

Karmelo Anthony’s stabbing of Austin Metcalf is an American tragedy that has incited plenty of emotion for all of the people involved and those invested in getting justice in the situation.

As the wheels of justice turn, Anthony’s legal team of defense attorneys Billy Clark and Kim Cole, seem to be doing their jobs. In latest development’s the 17-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a teen at a Frisco track meet earlier this month has had his bond reduced and will be released to house arrest following a judge’s ruling Monday.

Karmelo Anthony’s Bond Reduced From $1M To $250K

A Collin County judge agreed to lower Anthony’s bond from $1 million to $250K. Anthony will be required to wear an ankle monitor and is confined to his parents’ home, if they can muster the bond.

JUST IN: Karmelo Anthony's $1M bond has been reduced to $250,000 after he allegedly stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf in the heart for "grabbing" him.



Anthony's GiveSendGo fundraising campaign is currently at $415,000.



Anthony's parents testified at the hearing

Anthony, who is facing murder charges, has been locked up in the Collin County jail since his April 2 arrest following his fatal confrontation with Frisco Memorial student Austin Metcal.

According to witness statements, Anthony and Metcalf were involved in a verbal dispute, and at one point, other accounts claim Metcalf beat Anthony during a fight over a girl a week earlier. Other accounts suggest Metcalf and his twin brother bullied Anthony and were physical. The end result of whatever animosity these young men shared was Anthony allegedly pulling out a knife and stabbing Metcalf once in the chest.

Anthony complied with officers at the scene, allegedly admitted to the stabbing and immediately asserted his actions as self-defense.

Social Media Split On Support For Karmelo Anthony and Austin Metcalf

Social media was split on the news of Anthony’s impending release and the lowering of his bond. Emotions are still running wild as two promising lives were changed forever. For the worse.

“Why would the judge do that?,” said one X user questioning Anthony’s bond reduction. “I don‘t understand why you would donate to a murderer? What am I missing?,” said one confused netizen. “There is a large population who live in fantasy land and have created a false reality in their head about what happened that day. They also think getting touched is a good reason to stab someone to de*th in the heart (it’s not). Never underestimate how stupid people can be,” ” said right-wing political activist @CollinRugg.

Those in favor of Anthony getting a fair trial and supporting him from the perspective that he was also a victim in the situation struck back at those already convicting Anthony in the court of public opinion.

“He’s a victim, he did nothing wrong besides defend himself He’s not a thug He’s a good kid, Stop being so damn RACIST shit like this won’t happen, Ppl are tired of whites thinking they can do. Whatever they want and say whatever they want to ppl,” said one frustrated X user.

During the hearing on Monday, reports say Anthony’s defense team questioned the teen’s father about his son’s character. His father testified that Anthony was an “A” student and the captain of both his football and track teams. It’s clear the defense wants to impress the fact that Anthony is no low life hoodlum. He’s a high-achieving student, which undoubtedly brings credibility to his side of the story and shows no patterns of past violent nature.

During closing arguments, defense attorneys also told the judge that maintaining the $1 million bond would be “unusual” considering Anthony’s lack of criminal history.

Anthony’s Family Can’t Afford Bond, Can’t Use Online Funding

There are still financial barriers to Anthony’s release. Anthony’s father also told the court that he’s the sole provider of their family and can’t afford the $1 million bond amount.

Prosecutors, who submitted the police report with no witnesses, also questioned Anthony’s father during the hearing. They asked about a separate alleged “assault” involving Anthony on Feb. 4, which was handled internally by Frisco ISD.

Prosecutors also asked the question any person unfamiliar with the intricacies involving these legal proceedings would ask; why Anthony’s family hadn’t used the money donated through a GiveSendGo fundraising account for his son’s bond.

“We don’t have access to the money,” Anthony’s father explained, according to reports of the hearing.

Anthony’s defense attorneys argued that the more than $400,000 raised in the online account “is not a bond fund” and the family needs the money to maintain the household since Anthony’s father is currently on leave from work.