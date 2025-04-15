“Lunatics are Sending Death Threats:” Austin Metcalf Supports Are Livid Karmelo Anthony’s Family Used $420K In Donations To Purchase New Home

Karmelo Anthony has been released from jail and is now reportedly planning to move into a new home while preparing his defense. After having his bond reduced from $1M to $250k, Anthony was put on house arrest with charges of first-degree murder hovering for the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf. Two students and high value football players. One dead and one facing a murder charge.

There have been many conflicting stories going around that have infuriated Austin Metcalf supporters and those who contributed to Anthony’s GiveGoSend fund. People have taken sides in the tragedy that has taken on a life of its own in the media. When word that Anthony’s GoFundMe had been shut down by the company, people rallied to donate over $420,000 to Anthony’s family in an online fundraiser after he faced racist threats from Metcalf’s murder.



Accused stabber Karmelo Anthony leaves courthouse with his father after being release on $250K bond. Reports that the family is purchasing a new home with donations given for their legal defense is infuriating Austin Metcalf supporters. (Screenshot/Twitter @collinrugg)

Karmelo Anthony’s Family Using $420K Donations To Purchase New Home

Now people have expressed their displeasure with Anthony’s family using the money to move into a new house. Especially since Anthony’s father explained that he was currently not working, and the family couldn’t use any of the donation money as bond for Anthony’s release. During a hearing, prosecutors asked Anthony’s dad why he could not use the donated money to pay the original bond to release his son. His father Andrew said the money was also going to be used for Anthony’s security and also the family was planning to move into a new house for extra safety.

RELATED: “My Client Said It Was Self Defense:” Karmelo Anthony Has Raised Only $70K On His GoFundMe Account While Austin Metcalf’s Family Has Two Over $300K Each

Some of the social media community was outraged.

“Karmelo Anthony’s family is using the over $400,000 raised on GiveSendGo to move into a new home, according to The Sun. Remarkable. Anthony stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf in the heart which is being praised by many throughout the country. Now, Anthony is using funds from all his fans to move into a new home in a gated community. “Given that Karmelo has no prior criminal history and given that this young man has not been in any sort of trouble before, $1 million is not necessary,” defense attorney Mike Howard said.

NEW: Karmelo Anthony’s family is using the over $400,000 raised on GiveSendGo to move into a new home, according to The Sun.



Remarkable.



Anthony stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf in the heart which is being praised by many throughout the country.



Now, Anthony is using funds… pic.twitter.com/TESQueV9Gu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 15, 2025

Karmelo Anthony Defense Team Explains Financial Strategy

“This family needs to be able to survive,” defense attorney Howard explained. “There’s been a tremendous amount of pressure. I think at this point, living in a gated community, given everything, the safety of their younger children is very warranted. Security details and criminal defense are not cheap.”

Karmelo Anthony is now on house arrest with an ankle monitor, banned from using social media, unable to contact Metcalf’s family and he can only leave his house with prior approval from the court and only when accompanied by a parent.

Some antagonists on social media continue to push race to the forefront of their emotional assessments of what is now a legal situation. Pushing absurd theories and making broad statements based on this one situation.

There is no hope of improving “race relations” in this country as long as a black murderer can be rewarded with half a million dollars and a new home for stabbing a white kid to death https://t.co/6GzMh028ZM — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 15, 2025

“There is no hope of improving “race relations” in this country as long as a black murderer can be rewarded with half a million dollars and a new home for stabbing a white kid to death,” said one X user.

A dissenting opinion replied, “Money well deserved. I’ve seen many racist whites posting the poor kids address online.”

“Let’s be honest: You’re not upset about death, and you’re upset a Black family wasn’t left defenseless. $400K didn’t go to the defendant. It went to a family under threat, in a country where Black families rarely get support. If one case of survival feels like injustice to you, that says everything,” said another netizen, staunchly defending The Anthony family’s right to use donations to purchase a new house to keep his family safe.

As one X user mentioned, “Maybe they’re moving to a new home because racist lunatics are sending death threats.”

Still, the back and forth continued as a clear difference of opinion and concern came from people clashing cultures.

RELATED: “Karmelo Anthony is Innocent —Free Him!”: Subway Choker Daniel Penny Makes Modeling Debut Sparking Accusations Of Racial Double Standards

“You have more anger towards comments online than the fact an innocent teenager was m*rdered because this sensitive clown couldn’t control his emotions. Says a lot about you,” complained the author of the original post condemning Anthony’s new home and his lawyer’s reasoning.

The racial powder keg that this situation has turned into is only growing. Get ready for one of those “trials of the century” type of deals.