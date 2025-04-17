“Blacks Are The Most Racist Group In This Country:” Former Bill Clinton Accuser Sparks Anger With “White Lives Matter” Post Featuring Austin Metcalf

Ever since Karmelo Anthony stabbed fellow football player Austin Metcalf at a Frisco High School track meet, the entire situation was tailor-made for the racial division that we have seen play out. Teenage youth across the country get into tragic situations every day, and the violence often leads to a lifetime of pain for parties involved. This is no different, but don’t tell social media that.

Juanita Broaddrick posted a graphic of Austin Metcalf. The text at the top read: “White Lives Matter.” The bottom of the graphic read, “In Loving Memory Austin Metcalf 2007-2025” (Screenshot Dallas 4/@atensnut)

“All Lives Matter” was trending on X as this unfortunate legal saga is still in its infant stages. It’s officially captivated the country and will be used by people looking to divide the country even more.

A post on X by Juanita Broaddrick, left no guesses about where her sympathies reside in the tragedy. Broaddrick, who once accused former president Bill Clinton of sexual improprieties is a former nursing administrator who authored, “You’d Better Put Some Ice On That.” She has 1.7M followers on her page and features a picture of her sitting next to President Donald Trump.

She posted a graphic of Austin Metcalf, the slain victim in the confrontation with Karmelo Anthony at a track meet, and the text at the top read: “White Lives Matter.” The bottom of the graphic read, “In Loving Memory Austin Metcalf 2007-2025.”

Her followers immediately chimed in with racist rhetoric and were opposed by some folks who think she was trying to stir up trouble rather than heal the situation.

Said one X user named Sergio Rodriguez:

“All you have to do is look at the comments to see tha blacks are the most racist group in this country. There isn’t even a close second. White people need to up their racism game to match the blacks. “Another sp*cc who thinks he white,” responded another netizen, followed by laughing emojis.

Other users are happy some people are upset by the support Anthony is getting.

“Tough titties ..this is exactly what you all did to antagonize black people with George Zimmerman and Kyle rittenhouse ,” said one netizen. Stories Surfacing About Karmelo Anthony Don’t Fit Thug Narrative

There’s no question that racism exists. Difference is now people of all races are attempting to deny Black people full ownership of being victims of racial discrimination. Most white people assumed that Anthony was a thug who either committed a premeditated act of murder by putting the knife in his bag and sitting in the opposing school section to provoke an incident. Or a violent thug who acted impulsively with no regard for Metcalf’s life.

As reports of his background began to surface; two-parent home, honor student, also a member of the football team at his high school, no prior record, and once having saved a girl from drowning, it became obvious that the two boys may be different colors but had plenty in common as human beings. Metcalf was also lauded as a captain of his football team and great student.

When Karmelo Anthony was 14 he took it upon himself to save a white girl from drowning pic.twitter.com/71MA219dCp — The Black Tucker Carlson Jr 🇺🇸 (@B1TuckerCarlson) April 8, 2025

Karmelo Anthony and Austin Metcalf Had Much In Common

This common sense reality of course hasn’t stopped social media and mainstream media from picking sides and focusing on the racial dynamic. When news that Karmelo Anthony purchased a $900K rental home and new vehicle after receiving almost $500K donations from people for his legal defense, the racial animus was elevated with people more infuriated that Anthony is being supported instead of thrown to the wolves than they are about the actual killing.

Karmelo Anthony is not a hero.



His family LIED about having financial problems to get a lower bond and then (allegedly) BOUGHT A HOUSE…



Why are they treating this kid like a celebrity?!?

pic.twitter.com/KE5MKnkxcz — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) April 16, 2025

The report was disproved but the damage had already been done as hundreds of outlets raced to report the tea before it was confirmed by GiveSendGo’s Jacob Wells that the nearly $500K that was donated to Anthony’s legal fund is still there. Rabbit holes like these only go deeper and deeper.

When emotional situations such as these hit, opportunists in power often attempt to gain favor with their voting base or a certain group. That’s what’s playing out here with an “All Whites Matter” post that is sure to keep the flames going.