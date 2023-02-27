Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Boo’d Up With Cougar IG Model Bernice Burgos

Age ain’t nothing but a number, according to some. Seems like Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown lives by that philosophy, as the 26-year-old has been linked to 42-year-old Instagram model and grandmother Bernice Burgos.

Boston Celtics’ all-star Jaylen Brown has been linked to 42-year-old Instagram model and grandmother Bernice Burgos. (Getty Images/Screenshot, @berniceburgos/Instagram)

The two were spotted looking very cozy on a beach somewhere, and the internet has gone wild with speculation since.

Bernice Burgos Has Been Linked To Famous Men Before

Burgos is no stranger to dating famous men. The model has been linked to Drake, TI, and Meek Mill in the past. She also has a daughter, Ashley Marie Burgos, who is Brown’s age – 26.

Ashley Marie is mother to a 5-year-old daughter, making Bernice a grandmother.

Based on the comments on Twitter the age gap and Bernice being a grandma seems to be at the center of the discussion about her and Brown.

Jaylen Brown & Bernice Burgos pic.twitter.com/DQ71AbWMAz — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) February 23, 2023

Ultimately, who cares. They are both adults. If that’s who Burgos likes, cool. If that’s who Brown likes, cool. The sex lives of other people shouldn’t be of any importance.

Brown And The Celtics On The Court

On the court, Brown is having another good season. He was named an All-Star for the second time in his career and along with Jayson Tatum, he leads the No. 1 team in the NBA.

Brown and the Celtics had a big win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday that featured a game-winner from Tatum. During the game Brown and some of the Philadelphia fans, known to be hostile, got into a back-and-forth.

“It’s fun playing here,” Jaylen Brown told NBC Sports Boston after the game. “The crowd was a little bit hostile. In moments, people on the side was talking crazy. I started talking to one of the fans ’cause it got a little excessive, where it got a little disrespectful and stuff like that. Even before the game, we was entering the arena and there was people saying ‘I hope you tear your ACL.’ I understand that people care and they love the team that they cheer for, but I think it gets a little excessive at times.”

"… it got a little disrespectful. Before the game, we were entering the arena there was people saying, 'I hope you tear your ACL.'"



Jaylen Brown talks interactions with #Sixers fans out in Philly pic.twitter.com/UF9estiKc5 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 26, 2023

The Celtics have 21 games left in the regular season as they get ready to defend their conference championship and hopefully this season complete the mission and win the NBA title.

They are currently a half game up on the Bucks, who are in second place, and four games up on the 76ers, who are in third.

Seeing the Celtics operate like a well-oiled machine all season was no guarantee given what transpired with former head coach Ime Udoka before the beginning of training camp.

Udoka had an affair with a female staffer and was suspended (essentially fired) on the eve of training camp. The team was forced to begin a season with a first-time NBA head coach in Joe Mazzulla. Many thought that would be too much for the team to overcome and they wouldn’t be able to make another run to the Finals.

While we are not at June yet, the Celtics players have kept their focus this season on the main thing and look ready to take that final step.