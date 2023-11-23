Why Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving Will Never Win NBA Title Together

The Dallas Mavericks are 9-5 and currently in fourth place in the Western Conference. They have an elite offense led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. That type of firepower suggests a team that can seriously contend. But there are a few reasons we think this dynamic duo, despite their prolific ability, won’t win a title together.

Lack Of Defense

The Mavericks in their current form do not play any defense. They’re ranked 27th in aDRTG. Doncic and Irving have very little inclination to engage on that end of the floor for long stretches. The kind of focused attention and connectivity you need to win four rounds against the very best in the league. It’s hard for the role players to want to guard if the superstars aren’t held accountable on that end.

Speaking of accountability … do we think Jason Kidd is a good head coach?

Outside of 2022 when the Mavericks went to the conference finals, defeating a Phoenix Suns team that had serious internal problems in the previous round, the Mavericks have not shown defensive competency. Kidd is a Hall of Fame player who made nine All-Defensive teams. He understands how to scheme up a good defense and how to communicate that. Why has he been unsuccessful so far as head coach in Dallas?

Can You Depend On Kyrie?

Irving is averaging 23 points and six assists per game on 47/38/88 shooting splits. He’s in the 91st percentile in EPM. He’s the best player Doncic has ever played with. But can you count on him?

He has not played 70 games in a season since 2017, back when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Whether it’s injury, unexcused PTO, not taking the vaccine, or suspension, he has not been a reliable teammate in a long time. Will that change this season? Maybe. But if you’re the Mavericks, can you count on that?

Aside from Doncic and Irving, who else is a plus player on that roster? Grant Williams is shooting exceptionally well from three, a career-high 46.8 percent, but he’s regressed on defense. Dereck Lively II is a promising young rookie who finishes everything tossed up at the rim, but he is a 19-year-old rookie.

This is year eight for Derrick Jones Jr., and he is just barely a league average player. Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Markieff Morris, and Dwight Powell round out the rest of the top-10 rotation.

If Doncic and Irving are not Herculean every playoff series this team won’t have a shot to advance. They could make some trades to help their defensive shortcomings, but who can they acquire that will move the needle?

Perhaps general manager Nico Harrison has a plan. He must, because he can’t expect this team to be a legitimate title contender.