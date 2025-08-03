“ESPN Can Try To Retain Shannon’s Audience” | With ESPN Job Possible Should Chad Ochocinco Stay Loyal Or Get Away From Sinking Ship?

The firing of Shannon Sharpe earlier this week really didn’t come as a surprise, especially when you consider how they separated themselves from him in wake of the $50 million sexual assault lawsuit filed against him in April. At the time of the lawsuit Sharpe stepped away from his duties at ESPN with the belief he’d be returning.

“I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason,” Sharpe said in an April statment.

Following Sharpe’s statement ESPN didn’t have much to say, and that was kind of telling as to how this would likely play out. With ESPN deciding to move on from Sharpe this week, the question is should his “Nightcap” podcast co-host Chad Ochocinco step away from what looks like a sinking ship.

Could Ochocinco Replace Sharpe On ESPN

While Stephen A. Smith played a huge role in bringing Sharpe to ESPN in 2023, many believe he didn’t vouch for him to stick around amidst his personal life drama despite their undeniable on-air chemistry. Smith is all about his brand and as ESPN’s top dog he’ll never allow anyone to come between him and his paper.

With Sharpe now in the rearview mirror, who will ESPN look to fill his void with the NFL season approaching. Some believe they could turn to the aforementioned Ochocinco in an effort to retain Sharpe’s following.

“Think about it: ESPN can try to retain Shannon’s audience — without Shannon,” one source with direct knowledge of the relationship between ESPN and Sharpe told Front Office Sports on Thursday. “If they slide Chad in there, it might appease them when the NFL season really starts.” Added a former ESPN executive: “It would be a smart idea.”

That could be the way that Ochocinco separates himself from what looks like a sinking ship. What could keep him from doing so is the two gridiron legends were good friends before teaming up to become a duo.

Charlamagne breaks down the $20M lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe and Ocho 💀⁣

⁣

"You can sue anybody for anything… that lawsuit not going anywhere" ⁣

⁣

She filed representing herself over emotional distress from their Usher comments pic.twitter.com/4iKVRJglai — Power 105.1 (@Power1051) August 1, 2025

Sharpe Is Dealing With Another Lawsuit

As the Hall of Famer attempts to shake back following the dismissal and settlement stemming from his sexual assault lawsuit, he’s also being sued by a woman named Jimalita Tillman. Tillman, says Sharpe and Ochocinco defamed her by saying she was married and her husband was divorcing her due to a flirty interaction with singer Usher at an April concert. In her $20 million lawsuit Tillman let it be known that was far from the truth.

“I participated in a fan engagement moment at an Usher Raymond concert where I interacted with the artist as a selected audience member.

“Following this event, the defendants made and disseminated false and defamatory statements suggesting that I was married and that my husband was filing for divorce due to my participation in this audience experience,” the woman stated. “I am not married, nor am I currently going through a divorce.”

Prior to April it looked as if Sharpe had the world of sports at his feet, but with the events of the last couple of months it looks like Unc Shay Shay is a gradually sinking ship.