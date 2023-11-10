Jay Mohr Life Is A Vibe: Married To Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeannie Buss and Living In The Same Building But Different Apartments

Jeannie Buss is the current Los Angeles Lakers owner and was bred into the NBA through her father, the late Dr. Jerry Buss. After taking the purple and gold reins in 2013–14, she became president of the Lakers, and Buss has been living life on her terms. Now married to comedian Jay Mohr, Buss revealed recently that her marriage is not typical, as she and her husband live together but apart.

“OK, everybody is gonna want to live exactly the same way,” Buss said on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. “Right now, we live in a building that has three units. So I live on the top floor, and Jay lives on the first floor. And so there’s a couple that live in between us. “So where we live together, we’re at the same address except I’m unit three and he’s unit one,” she continued. “We don’t really want to change anything because I like my space, and I have my schedule, and he likes his space, and he has his schedule, but I can take the elevator down in my slippers and hang out a little bit and go back up. I would recommend it to any couple that feels the same way.”

Different Way Of Life

The living arrangement for a married couple might seem strange to most. Still, the revelation that super couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been living separately in the same house for seven years shows that rich people live by different rules.

Jay Mohr explained the arrangement further.

“It’s like, ‘All right. I’m gonna go up stairs,'” Mohn said. “And we see each every morning, every afternoon, and every night. When you’re home alone in your bed it’s like, guys are gross. We just make sounds, like we sweat, the sheets get all wrinkly and weird. It’s like, ‘Aw, just let her sleep like a princess or a Barbie still in the box.’ She doesn’t need to be subjected to me, and my wrestling sweatpants, just belching in my sleep.”

Buss took the time to explain a longstanding rumor that she once dated Dennis Rodman while he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Buss contends that they had a babysitting relationship based on Rodman’s penchant for outrageous adventures.

“I did not date Dennis Rodman,” Buss confirmed. “I did, he became a member of the Lakers…in other words, when my dad brought on Dennis Rodman to the team it was kind of like, ‘Let’s make sure that we know where he is at all times,” Buss said when Graham reminded Buss that it was who Rodman said they dated. “So, if it’s about, ‘Hey where are you gonna be tonight? OK, we’re all going to this restaurant, or we’re going to this club, or we’re going to this beach, or we’re going to wherever Dennis is going to be.’ You could say it was dating to say that it was making sure that I had an eye on him.”

Jeannie Buss’ life isn’t for everyone, but it works for her and Jay Mohr and probably many other rich and famous yet unnamed couples.