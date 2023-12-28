Lil Wayne Calls Himself The ‘LeBron James Of Rap,’ But Is That Flex Justified?

LeBron James arguably had the most hype of any rookie coming into the NBA, and he not only lived up to expectations, he surpassed them in many ways.

He came into the game young and only got better as he matured, while delivering countless memories and masterpieces, breaking records, and doing things a lot of other basketball players will never even dream of doing.

Some of the same can be said for rapper Lil Wayne.

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as Lil Wayne, Tunechi, and Weezy F Baby, compared himself to Bron. More specifically that he is the “LeBron James of rap”.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Lil Wayne not only compared himself to Bron, but gave an intriguing explanation of the similarities between his rap career and LeBron James’ basketball career.

“I would say that I’m like a LeBron,” Wayne said. “I dropped my first solo album when I was 14, and that’s the same album I’m talking about that went platinum. And I’ve been doing this at this pace or higher ever since, just like him.”

Wayne also mentioned Tom Brady and his longevity, producing a career that spanned almost three decades and how people questioned how much longer he could go for.

“You remember Tom Brady, it was every year, even though he was winning the Super Bowl and all that, it still was, ‘Is this the year he’s gonna retire?’ We don’t even say that about LeBron, we don’t want you to retire,” Wayne said. “That’s how I feel when people ask when Tha Carter VI coming out. Like, “godd-mn it, that’s six of ’em. And they still want it?” Lil Wayne Feels He’s The Greatest Rapper Of All Time?

While the Basketball GOAT debate is very different from the hip-hop GOAT debate, Wayne threw his hat into the ring when he gave his personal opinion declaring LeBron as the greatest basketball player of all time.

But to compare himself to LeBron might also indicate that he is declaring himself as the greatest rapper of all-time. Jay-Z once called himself the “Mike Jordan of Rap” and many people feel that Wayne took the mantle from Jay and dominated the rap game afterward in the same manner that Bron took the GOAT title from MJ.

When looking at Lil Wayne’s accomplishments, he has certainly made a compelling case to be called the greatest rapper of all-time. Let’s not forget, however, that LL Cool J was the first artist on Def Jam and hit the scene at 16 years old, ushering in an entirely new genre of music. He’s still around and influencing the culture on TV, in movies and with his Rock The Bells Radio on Sirius XM Channel 43 and the concerts that match the concept.

Weezy has won five Grammy Awards, eleven BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards and eight NAACP Image Awards. According to BestSellingAlbums, Wayne has sold over 26 million albums, and well over 200 million records worldwide.

Wayne has some of the most memorable moments and songs in hip-hop history, with songs such as “Lollipop,” “Go DJ,” and “Fireman.”

He has a long and storied career and is usually named among the great solo artists of the genre, just like LeBron, and no matter what happens at this point their legacies are solidified.