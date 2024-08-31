“Insane Man!”: LeBron James Rocked By News Of Hockey Star Johnny Gaudreau and Brother Being Killed By Drunk Driver While Riding Bicycles In New Jersey Night Before Sister’s Wedding

NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother were tragically killed Thursday night when they were hit by a suspected drunk driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey, police said.

On Friday, a makeshift memorial was forming at Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell, New Jersey, where the Gaudreaus’ father, Guy, is the hockey director, as fans from the Philadelphia area tried to make sense of the inexplicable tragedy. Some left hockey sticks and flowers outside the building.

Condolences poured out from social media.

LeBron James tweeted in response to an X user who emphasized the horrible irony of the moment.

“Insane man! I instantly got so down and sad after reading the story. My thoughts and prayers goes out to the Gaudreau family!,” James posted.

Insane man! 🤦🏾‍♂️ . I instantly got so down😔and sad🥺 after reading the story. My thoughts and prayers goes out to the Gaudreau family! May Johnny and Matthew fly high, guide/guard and bless their family/s from the heavens above. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 30, 2024

Who Hit and Killed NHL star Johnny Gaudreau And Brother Matthew?

Gaudreau, 31, a Columbus Blue Jackets player and his brother, Matthew, 29, are Carneys Point, New Jersey, natives and were in the area for their sister Katie’s wedding scheduled for Friday in Philadelphia, at which they were to be groomsmen.

New Jersey State police said Friday the Gaudreau brothers were cycling on a road when a man driving in the same direction attempted to pass two other vehicles and struck them from behind, causing fatal injuries.

Police said the driver, 43-year-old Sean Higgins of Woodstown, New Jersey, attempted to pass a slower vehicle when he hit the Gaudreau brothers, who were riding along the right side of the road. Authorities also said Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and charged with two counts of death by auto and jailed at the Salem County Correctional Facility.

Sean Higgins is probably the most hated man in Hockey Nation right now as he is charged with being drunk and killing NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they rode bikes in New Jersey prior to their sister’s wedding.

Johnny Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey,” played 11 professional seasons in the league and was set to enter his third with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He played his first nine with the Calgary Flames, blossoming into one of the premier players in the NHL and a fan favorite across North America.

He was a speedy lefthanded shooter who played on the wing. An offensive weapon, notching 743 points — 243 goals and 500 assists — over 763 games in the NHL. He set a career high in goals in the 2021-22 season, his last with the Flames, when he scored 40 goals and 75 assists for 115 points. He was a plus-64 player that season.

The Blue Jackets called it an unimaginable tragedy.

“Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend,” the team said in a statement. “Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played.”

The brothers were very close and continued to be inspirations to each other throughout their lives, staying close.

Gaudreau Brothers Source Of Pride For Gloucester, New Jersey, Community

Both Johnny and Matthew went to Gloucester Catholic High School in Gloucester City, New Jersey, and were hockey stars there. Matthew served as coach of the Gloucester Catholic hockey team after a five-year pro career.

The brothers were a great source of pride for the community.

They also both played for Boston College. Johnny won the Heisman Trophy of college hockey, the Hobey Baker Award, in 2014 and was also an influential contributor to BC’s NCAA championship in 2012.

“Johnny Gaudreau was not only one of the greatest players in the history of Boston College hockey but one of the nicest as well. Matthew was a gifted player who was equally beloved by his teammates,” a BC spokesperson relayed to WBZ-TV.

Johnny Gaudreau was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the 2011 NHL draft. In 2022, he signed with Columbus as a free agent.

Mike Greenberg announces the tragic passings of Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, on ESPN's 'Get Up.' pic.twitter.com/7zbiqd0R7E — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2024

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman issued a statement:

“While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path. “Gaudreau often told the story of how his father taught him to skate as a child in his home state of New Jersey and he carried that same youthful passion throughout his 11 NHL seasons. A skilled playmaker, Gaudreau participated in the NHL All-Star Game seven times where he was always a fan favorite, particularly while showcasing his talents in the various skills competitions for which he was so well suited.”

Drunk Driving Continues To Cause Tragic Deaths

Life comes at you fast. Drunk driving killed more than 13,000 people for the second year in a row, according to a report released in April by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Hopefully, these senseless deaths will lead to more legislation and harsher penalties for drunk drivers who commit vehicular homicide on other drivers and innocent passengers.