“His Daughter Is Literally 9 and Bro Is Worried About Abortion Laws”: Pro-Trump X Users Scold LeBron James For Featuring Daughter Zhuri In His Post Condemning Election Results

The sports world is recovering from Tuesday’s election, and the fallout has been predictable for those who were pro-Kamala Harris for various reasons.

LeBron James made a late public endorsement for Harris on Oct. 31, basically painting his vote as a choice between good and evil. Protecting his family and kids from policies and beliefs that could infringe upon their freedoms.

So, when news of Trump’s emphatic victory hit, all X eyes were on King James, who drove home his disappointment about the election results by posting a picture of him in Lakers warmups, hugging and kissing his daughter Zhuri as she eats an ice cream cone.



LeBron James is under attack on social media for using his daughter Zhuri in a post-election post appearing to condemn Donald Trump’s election win. (Photo: @kingjames/Getty Images)

Above the adorable photo was an Instagram caption that read, “HEAVY ON MY HEART & MIND THIS AM MY PRINCESS!! PROMISE TO PROTECT YOU WITH EVERYTHING I HAVE AND MORE!! WE DON’T NEED THEIR HELP!

The post was very sweet and an indirect way of expressing his love for his daughter as a father and his feelings about Trump’s victory. The issues of abortion and women’s reproductive rights and the president’s overall attitude toward women had been a hot platform that Kamala Harris was counting on gaining her the support of women across the country.

So, while LeBron’s message was touching from a parent’s perspective, social media users, still fired up from the election, called James out for using his daughter to gain sympathy and take a shot at their savior.

Some of the reactions to his comment by his 200 million followers on x and Instagram were spirited and unsupportive.

One X user accused James of embellishing the drama by saying that he’s protecting his daughter against potential issues that won’t affect her until years from now such as pregnancy rights.

“His daughter is literally 9 and bro is worried about abortion laws 🤣😂”

The criticisms kept coming for the billionaire ballplayer. Most of the responses downplayed James’ concern, citing his fortune as a reason why his daughter and family won’t be affected by the everyday issues that a Trump presidency could cause average working folks. Others simply didn’t feel he needed to express the message in that way.





The responses came in a hurry, with people angered that LeBron thinks Trump is a threat to his daughter. They feel it’s a part of the fearmongering that the Democratic Party tried to do to make Donald Trump look bad and damage his credibility.

“I’m a hardcore LeBron fan. But he is so politically deranged. Protect Zhuri from what? Getting pregnant? But abortions are accessible to you. Protect her from losing her rights? What rights? To become a man when underaged? What rights will Trump take away from her demographic?”

The way people complain about Trump’s reported financial leniency plans for the rich, you’d think the first NBA player-billionaire, who has plans of acquiring an NFL franchise would at least be keeping his disdain for the man who will become the 47th president of the United States on the low.

Back in 2016, LeBron was a vocal Hillary Clinton supporter, but when she lost to Trump, he was a bit more optimistic and open to giving him a chance.

James, who had said that of the two candidates only Clinton understood the struggles of children born into poverty in Akron, had mixed emotions about President-elect Trump.

“He’s our president, James said at the time, “No matter if you agree with it or disagree with it, he’s the guy, and we all have to figure a way to make America as great as it can be. We all have to do our part. Our nation has never been built on one guy, anyways. It’s been built on multiple guys, multiple people in power, multiple people having a dream and making it become a reality by giving back to the community, by giving back to the youth, doing so many great things. “We always have a guy that has the most power, and that’s the President of the United States. But it’s never been built on one guy. We all have to figure out a way we can better our country. We all know, we all feel, that this is the best country in the world. We have to all do our part. It’s not about him. It’s not about him at all, especially not for me and what I do.” Now that James had eight more years to see Trump go to work on his agenda, Bron doesn’t seem to be giving him any more chances. LeBron James On Top Of The World Despite Lakers Struggles and Kamala Harris Election Loss

Other than his election blues, LeBron is on top of the world. At 39 years of age, he delivered a vintage performance with 39 points in 35 minutes in a 131-114 road loss to Ja Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Anthony Davis is out indefinitely with another injury and Bron is doing his best to step up with the Lakers on a two-game losing streak.

“I think LeBron was fantastic tonight, said Lakers rookie coach JJ Redick. “Biggest thing that stood out. … He played hard. Almost 40 years old and played the hardest on our team. It says a lot about him.”

Bron’s team might not be championship material, but this season is sort of a pre-farewell tour as he approaches 40, with his voice and brand stronger than ever. He’s already made NBA history by playing on the same court as his son Bronny and tying Vince Carter for the most seasons in NBA history. He’s sure to make more personal history as the season progresses.

He’s also guaranteed to say something every once and a while that the average fan isn’t going to like.

Actor Michael Rapaport recently called LeBron “a fake” because Bron didn’t greet him and give his kids autographs at an All-Star Weekend back in the day. He’s also been very critical of LeBron ever since he shunned the “Prison Break” actor’s Knicks team to go form a Big Three in Miami and change the course of basketball history forever.

LeBron is always going to just to remind people that he marches to the beat of his own drum. We know he’s never going to just “shut up and dribble.”