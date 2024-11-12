“Speaks To an Eclectic Type of Audience”: Shaquille O’Neal Allegedly Gave Donald Trump A $325,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom On His Wedding Day To Melania Back In 2005

Shaquille O’Neal didn’t make a lot of pro Trump noise during the President’s campaign, but the first Black Papa John’s Board Member, who has been doing business with Donald Trump over the years like many athletes have, also didn’t promote the depths of his relationship with Donny from Queens to his Democratic fanbase.

Shaq Gave Donald Trump and Wife Melania Rolls-Royce Phantom For 2005 Wedding

Reports have recently surfaced that Shaq and Trump’s relationship goes back as early as 2005 when Donald Trump married the next first lady, Melania Knauss. Shaq was not only invited to the wedding, but he dropped an extensive bag on his present, reportedly, gifting the couple an exquisite Rolls-Royce Phantom valued at $325,000.

At the time, Shaq joked that the white Rolls-Royce was a gift for Trump but would be parked up at his house for Trump to use whenever he needed it. We have come to expect these kinds of comedic soundbites and elaborate gestures of generosity from Shaq, as his net worth has increased to over $500M over the years.

Trump’s ever-increasing net worth is currently listed at $6.9B, undoubtedly boosted by his two terms as President.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club Continues To Rise In Worth

The actual wedding was a lavish affair held at The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, with a reception at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

Mar-a-Lago was valued at $18 million to $27 million by an assessor and valued at $24.15 million in a most recent assessment by Zillow. It was also the centerpiece of one of Trump’s civil trials, which has also boosted its popularity and exclusivity. An expert who spoke on behalf of Trump’s team during the civil trial said the property could be sold for $1 billion because it’s a unique property.

A Forbes report said profits at Mar-a-Lago have quadrupled since Trump left the White House in 2021, generating revenue through exorbitant membership dues, political fundraisers and hosting lavish weddings and other events. In 2023, the club reportedly grossed around $40 million, which is double what the club made in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic and triple what Mar-a-Lago made in 2014 before Trump embarked on his legendary political career.

Did Shaq Attend Donald Trump and Melania’s 2005 Wedding Extravaganza?

Shaq and ex-wife Shaunie were among the 400 guests in attendance, celebrating Trump, who at the time was a charismatic real estate tycoon and entrepreneur with no known political aspirations.

Shaq was an NBA superstar who was just getting his feet wet in trying to venture into big-time corporate business. Naturally, impressing an influential person such as Trump, who had already been married twice, played into his generosity.

The gift had to leave a lasting impression on Trump, because the relationship has remained solid despite Shaq refusing to publicly endorse him for president. In fact, maybe Trump is the reason Shaq even votes at all because the NBA Hall of Famer surprised many when he admitted on a 2020 episode of his podcast “The Big Podcast with Shaq” that the 2020 election was the first time he voted.

Trump is still getting gifts from celebrities looking to get in his good graces 30 years later. Internet star Adin Ross gifted Trump’s son Barron a Rolex.

The gifts Adin Ross gave to Donald Trump violated campaign finance laws and he basically just confessed it. Turns out the Rolex went to Barron Trump and the Cybertruck was rented for the stunt 😭 pic.twitter.com/2uVdlZy6HX — Adam Mockler🇺🇸🦅 (@adammocklerr) August 10, 2024

Shaq Calls Donald Trump A Misunderstood Straight Shooter: Donald Trump Put Up $1M For 1 v 1 Between Shaq and Hakeem Olajuwon In 1995

Regarding Donald Trump, Shaq has always described him as a “straight-up guy.” Shaq was an NBA newbie back in the ’90s, when Trump allegedly tried to go into a sports venture with the Orlando Magic star. Trump put up $1M in prize money for a special one-on-one clash between Shaq and Hakeem Olajuwon.

So, Shaq might become way more vocal about his relationship with Trump now that he’s back in power and there’s a belief that Trump is more popular than ever among Black men.