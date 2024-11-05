‘No Wonder Why He Hates His Whole Family’: Social Media Enraged At Patrick Mahomes’ Mom For Having Bi-Racial Family But Endorsing Donald Trump

Patrick Mahomes’ mom wasn’t pump-faking or trying to throw the defense offside with her support of Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election after her biracial son led his Kansas City Chiefs to an 8-0 start by defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night.

Randi took to X to set the record straight for Election Day, per a video posted and re-posted.

Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi, endorses Donald Trump. 🇺🇸‼️



“Make America great again, let’s do it!” pic.twitter.com/uzBTaO40YW — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) November 5, 2024

“Make America great again. Let’s do it. Woo!” she proudly cheered while standing in a VIP suite.

Randi’s hat went perfectly with her red Chiefs sweater. Patrick’s mom shares the same political views as her daughter-in-law Brittany Mahomes, who supported the former president earlier this year, then sources say she walked her allegiance back after he posted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” on Truth Social, which caused quite a stir that Patrick Mahomes was dragged into.

“The View” Hosts Rip Into Brittany Mahomes For Trump Affiliation: She Strikes Back

This led to Brittany getting blasted by the co-hosts of “The View” back in September for being married to a Black husband and having biracial kids and even considering supporting Trump.

Several of the view hosts, including Whoopie Goldberg, said Brittany was mad at Trump for disrespecting her good friend, not because “he was being a racist and being misogynistic, and…that didn’t get you going?” Goldberg sarcastically asked.

They clearly didn’t buy it. This possible change of heart came after Patrick’s wife received major backlash after allegedly “liking” an Aug. 13 Instagram post from Trump, even though neither she nor her three-time Super Bowl-winning husband has officially endorsed a candidate.

She lashed back at her haters via social media:

“I mean honestly … To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed, and you hate to see others doing well.” Social media feels sorry for Patrick Mahomes because his white mom, Randi Mahomes is endorsing Donald Trump for President despite having Black grandkids. (Photo: Getty Images)

With Patrick Mahomes’ mom all in on Trump, there were plenty of social media fans ready to criticize a mother who they feel should be more sensitive to the issues that affect her mixed family.

Social Medial Media Sorry For Patrick Mahomes After Mom Endorses Donald Trump

“Poor POC Patrick & his little POC chillin,” one X user posted.

“No wonder why he hates his whole family,” said another X user, referencing Patrick Mahomes, whose father, a former MLB pitcher, is Black and has been identified as that his entire life. “Toxic.” Patrick Mahomes Sr. In His Own Words | How the MLB Pitcher Laid The Foundation For His Son’s Rise To Super Bowl Legend “Why does she hate America?” said one X user who couldn’t believe Randi Mahomes was endorsing Donald Trump. An X user named @RealSauce said, “I feel bad for Mahomes. The whole family is cringe.”

As far as the NFL is concerned, we know that most of the owners are pro-Trump. He was very vocal against the players and Colin Kaepernick during a contentious period in our country and the NFL.

NFL Owners Donate Big For Trump

According to reports, NFL owners have donated at least $30 million to federal political candidates and causes during the 2023-24 election cycle, which is seven times the amount spent over the same time period four years ago.

We’ve even had wives of players of color call Kamala Harris out of her name.

Annah Tagovailoa, wife of star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and Devon Mostert, the wife of Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, both vocalized their support for Trump on social media pages.

Mostert’s wife went as far as calling Kamala “garbage.” She also called her “Textbook trash,” saying,” No one has time, Kamala- especially not for her to say some bulls*** like, ‘we can be unburdened, by what has been.’

TRENDING: Miami #Dolphins star Raheem Mostert’s wife Devon RIPS “garbage” Kamala Harris



“She's garbage. Textbook trash. No one has time, Kamala- especially not for her to say some bulls**t like, ‘we can be unburdened, by what has been’”



Later she posted support for Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/1iY7h8a6V9 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 10, 2024

Unlikely NFL Community Support For Donald Trump

Some unlikely additions to the Trump takeover in the NFL are Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. The former Pittsburgh Steelers stars have been pro-Trump, even appearing and speaking at his rallies. Bell has worn a shirt which referred to the Vice President as a “Tramp” and he also said that if she wins the election, he’s leaving the country.

Related: “We Been Knew Beyoncé Sold Her Soul” | Former NFL Player Le’Veon Bell Comes For Cultural Icon Following Endorsement Of Kamala Harris

Some might feel that Patrick Mahomes is in a bad spot with a family full of MAGA lovers, but on the other hand, this is America, and these are issues that an increasing number of racially blended families with cultures that connect and clash will have to deal with.