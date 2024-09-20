“To Support A Racist Is Problematic … Her Kids Are Biracial”: Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Could Be Rethinking Trump Support After Taylor Swift Hate, But “The View” Hosts Aren’t Buying It 

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin went after Brittany Mahomes, the wife of NFL superstar and $500 million man Patrick Mahomes this week for her alleged support of Donald Trump — and her marriage to the three-time Super Bowl QB.

The co-hosts were discussing the impact of Donald Trump’s “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” post on Truth Social, which caused quite a stir and Patrick Mahomes was dragged into.

Whoopi Goldberg and Hostin both had plenty of smoke for Mahomes’ wife, as she has inevitably become close friends with Taylor Swift since Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce started dating the pop star last season.



Due to Trump’s apparent dislike of Swift, the Daily Mail reported that this week that Brittany is “questioning her support” for Donald after he publicly attacked the singer following her endorsement of presidential rival Kamala Harris.

“She is questioning her support for Donald Trump after he lashed out at Taylor, saying he hates her,” Daily Mail quoted a source it did not name as saying. “This deeply bothered Brittany because Taylor is like a sister to her, and she has done absolutely nothing wrong.”

Goldberg found Brittany’s alleged flip-flop interesting and offensive to her family and Black husband.

“He’s politically activating her army of Swifties, and there are also rumors that her best friend Brittany Mahomes who was hit with backlash for liking a pro-MAGA post is rethinking her alleged support,’ Goldberg said this week on “The View.”

“Some could say, because he’s mad at your best friend, now you’re mad? It didn’t bother you that he was being a racist and being a misogynist, and… that didn’t get you going?” she added.

Sunny got in on the Brittany bash, echoing similar sentiments and then bringing light to the irony of it all, considering Brittany’s husband is Black and she’s in an interracial marriage to Patrick.

“Just seems to me that since she is in an interracial marriage, she should have known that to support a racist is problematic. Her children are biracial, and her family is one of the families that in the ’70s could not have lived in any of Donald Trump’s buildings,” Hostin said.

Brittany Mahomes received major backlash after she liked several pro-Trump comments on her Instagram, even though neither she nor Patrick has publicly endorsed anyone.

Swift has shown support for Kamala Harris, and although the Mahomes haven’t endorsed a candidate, many wondered if Brittany and Swift’s relationship would last because of her vocal support of a man that plenty of people of color in this country feel is racist in many ways.

Reportedly, the Swift and Brittany got together at the U.S. Open this month and smoothed things over.

Brittany Mahomes had no clue that the 2024 presidential election would turn into such a public spectacle for her as the 29-year-old Kansas City Current co-owner has found herself in the middle of a Donald Trump fiasco.

She just couldn’t keep her mouth shut. It seems whenever her husband is getting too much attention, Mrs. Mahomes has to do something to bring attention to herself.

Jumping on the Trump bandwagon definitely accomplished that and now, a report claims, she was really bothered by Trump’s public “hate” for Swift.

If her husband refused to endorse a candidate maybe the best thing for Brittany to do was keep her allegiances to herself, because now she looks like a flip-flopper