“I’ve Communicated To These People Why I’ve Publicly Had To Make The Decisions I’ve Made” | Kayla Nicole On Why She Unfriended Patrick And Brittany Mahomes On Instagram 

The new high-profile relationship between Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift has taken NFL games and social media by storm. It’s even pit a spotlight on Kelce’s former girlfriend Kayla Nicole, whom the future Hall of Famer had a five-year on-again, off-again relationship that culminated in the two parting ways in the fall of 2022.

Now, with Kelce and Swift making headlines at every turn, Nicole’s name and what she’s doing has been in the spotlight.

Things really picked up when the social media influencer reportedly unfollowed both Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. That drew attention, because Nicole is reportedly very close with the reigning NFL and Super Bowl MVP and his wife. During a recent interview with People, Nicole addressed why she did unfollow them, among other things that have occurred since this budding relationship has taken shape.





Nicole Says She Felt She Owed A Public Explanation For A Public Action

When asked why she did actually unfollows her friends, Nicole didn’t deny it, but instead explained said she believed it “was important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people.”

“The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made,” she told the outlet.

She then mentioned how despite no longer being an item with Kelce, she still has what she described as an “ongoing relationship” with the couple. In the same breath Nicole also said that Brittany “knows that I love for her.”

“That’s a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn’t change overnight,” she said. “But, publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That’s really all that is. The love is still there.”

Nicole also unfollowed Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Patrick, as well.





Kelce Playing Better With Swift In Attendance?

Is Swift a good luck charm for Kelce? Maybe so.

This season with the 12-time Grammy Award winner in attendance, Kelce is averaging nearly 100 yards per game. When she isn’t seen screaming and cheering from the Kelces’ personal suite alongside his mom and Brittany, the former Cincinnati Bearcats star is not even averaging 50 yards per game.

During Wednesday’s episode of the brothers’ hit podcast, “The Heights,” Jason, the older brother and star center for the Eagles, says it’s been a “good” thing with Swift in the stands. And, from the looks of things, it may continue for the foreseeable future, meaning Nicole may wanna keep unfollowing Patrick and Brittany.