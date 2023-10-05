Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Reportedly Unfollows Brittany Mahomes | Is She Not Happy Her Friend Is Hanging Tight With Pop Superstar Taylor Swift?

The new romance of Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end and pop superstar Taylor Swift has garnered a lot of attention. First, it was Kelce attending her concert and reportedly leaving a bracelet for her with security. Next it was rumored that the two had been hanging out. Then Swift showed up in Kelce’s family suite at the team’s 41-10 blowout win over the Chicago Bears.

As if that wasn’t enough, Swift then made her way to prime time last week as she was front and center at MetLife Stadium as the Chiefs played the New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football.” Rumors of Kelce making his way to where Swift was staying the night before the game spread like wildfire across all New York media outlets.

Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Becoming Buddies

Something else to take notice of was how close Swift and Brittany Mahomes are becoming. Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs all-world quarterback Patrick, was seen sitting and hanging out with Swift in the suite on SNF, and the two reportedly have a newfound friendship. Mahomes was also part of the NYC girl’s night out with Swift last Saturday.

The budding friendship has reportedly caused a rift in friend Kayla Nicole’s relationship with Brittany and Pat Mahomes. Nicole is the former longtime girlfriend of the aforementioned Kelce.

Did Nicole Unfollow Mahomes?

Per reports, the model and social media influencer has unfollowed both Brittany and Patrick on Instagram in wake of the “Swifty” arrival.

On Sunday Nicole posted a message via Instagram that read:

“For the one JUST watching to see if Im going to make it … I AM.”

Followed by:

“Spoiler Alert.”

Nicole, whose relationship with Mahomes grew into a friendship while she dated Kelce from 2017 to 2022, was also a bridesmaid in the Mahomes wedding. So, if Nicole truly did unfollow Brittany, it may have been warranted. Who wants to see their ex and friends running around with his new interest?

Unfollowing someone or something is the new way of showing one’s dislike or disapproval, so in that regard Nicole is well within her rights.



Nicole Cleared Up False Narratives After Kelce Split

When Nicole and Kelce split in 2022, reports were the future Hall of Famer made her pay for half of everything. She quickly debunked that notion telling folks to not fall for the false narratives being spewed. The rumor was started by one of Nicole’s friends who told reporters that it was Kelce’a way of making her prove she wasn’t with him for his money.

With that in the rearview mirror, now she seems to be done with the Mahomes’ family as well.