Clout Chase Much? Travis Kelce’s Reality Show Ex-Girlfriend Warns Taylor Swift About His “Narcissism”

Since the news broke of Travis Kelce and superstar singer Taylor Swift dating, there have been unintended consequences. From the Kansas City Chiefs having Swift spottings and spikes in sales and game attendance to Swift and Mahomes’ wife Brittney getting close, business is booming in KC.

However, only some people are happy about Kelce’s new love. His old flame, Maya Benberry, winner of the Kelce dating reality show, revealed that she believes the new relationship might not be genuine and spoke on her suspicion.

Clout Chasing Kelce

“The only reason that I question the genuineness of the relationship is because he’s talking to the media a lot,” Benberry said to “Inside Edition.” “It’s really crazy to me that someone that I think is positive and really nice has such a negative and angry fan base,” she said, insisting that she has no ill will toward the singer.

“I don’t know Taylor Swift, but I’m a fan of her music,” she continued. “I don’t feel any way about her dating Travis. It’s cute. She’s beautiful. She’s successful. We’re in two different lanes.”

Benberry liked a post that called Swift a “5” and she felt the ire of her fanbase the “Swifties” online even though she attempted to walk back the comment.

Benberry won “Catching Kelce,” the 2016 reality dating show, and claims she and Kelce were together for eight months and thought they would have “a future” together. However, the 31-year-old self-professed life coach paints Kelce as a cheater, accusing him of cheating on her with the girlfriend that came after her, sports broadcaster Kayla Nicole.

Breaking Down Kelce

She claims to have been in love with Kelce, believing they would get married and that her thoughts were confirmed in her mind when Kelce met her parents and she was given a key to his penthouse.

“When you and your ex broke up five months ago, but you find out via social media that he’s supposedly been in another relationship for 6…” Benberry wrote in a tweet she has since deleted.

Benberry reiterated her claim that Kelce is a cheater, saying that “certain qualities don’t change in men,” ultimately calling him a “narcissist.

The Kansas City Chiefs are at the top of the AFC West with a 2-1 record, but the Taylor Swift news has enveloped their brand and eclipsed the game play.