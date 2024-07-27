“It’ll Get Handled When It Gets Handled” | Patrick Mahomes Savagely Responds To Raiders Taunting Him With Kermit The Frog Puppet

This week NFL training camps opened, and that means the 2024 NFL season is right around the corner. One of the biggest storylines heading into the season is can the Kansas City Chiefs become the first team to three-peat in the Super Bowl era.



They’ll be no shortage of teams and players looking to dethrone the back-to-back Lombardi Trophy winners, who are led by the league’s best player in quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

One of those teams looking to defeat the Chiefs are the archrival Las Vegas Raiders who under then interim head coach Antonio Pierce upset K.C. at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day. That win in many ways solidified Pierce’s position as the interim coach, and following the season he was promoted to head coach.



In retrospect, that game seemed to bring the then-struggling Chiefs together, and they didn’t lose again the rest of the season.



Despite the Chiefs’ unrivaled success over the past five seasons, which includes three Super Bowl wins and four Super Sundays, the Raiders don’t care.

🚨SHOTS FIRED: #Chiefs coach Andy Reid rips the #Raiders playing with a Patrick Mahomes puppet & calling him a “BITCH”



"WE DO NOT SPEND A LOT OF TIME HERE WITH PUPPETS,” KC wins SUPER BOWLS..



Damn 😳😳😳



(Via CBC)

pic.twitter.com/LJAGeRAv6M — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 26, 2024

Raiders Rookie Taunts Mahomes, Who Savagely Claps Back

In a video from Raiders camp, rookie safety Trey Taylor used a Kermit the Frog doll to taunt Mahomes, whom many have been saying for years talks like the “Sesame Street” character.



Mahomes got wind of the video and during his Friday post-practice presser he addressed the matter.

“It’s still early in the year. Stuff like that happens. It’ll get handled when it gets handled,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes also said the joke won’t add any extra fuel as he attempts to lead K.C. to a place no team has gone in the Super Bowl era.

“They don’t need to send me anything to keep me motivated.”

The Raiders have a Patrick Mahomes Kermit the Frog puppet at training camp?



The man is 10-2 against the Raiders, Chiefs have won 8 straight AFC West titles and they just guaranteed themselves an ass whopping they won’t forget. @PatrickMahomes



🎥 @RaidersAQ pic.twitter.com/rzBJnVlUTF — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 25, 2024

Chiefs Have Owned The Raiders In Mahomes Era

In 12 meetings versus the Raiders, Mahomes is 10-2 with 5,062 yards passing, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also completed 66 percent of his passes. Even wilder is he’s never lost on the road to the Raiders either.

To make matters even worse for the Raiders and their fans is the Chiefs won last season’s Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, their home stadium. Adding insult to injury is K.C. used the Raiders locker room all week leading up to the big game.

Mahomes The Owns AFC West

Since becoming the starter in 2018, Mahomes has gone 30-5 versus the AFC West. While the Chiefs have won three Super Bowls and won 15 playoff games, the Raiders, Broncos and Chargers have combined for two playoff appearances and zero wins.

Memo to the Raiders and their young rookie: You might not want to poke the bear, he’s got a knack for ending seasons holding trophies while you watch from Cabo or the sofa.