‘Makes Sense Why She Was Hiding Behind The Wall’: Ex-Cop Attempting To Serve Taylor Swift In Blake Lively’s Nasty Legal Battle, Arrested After Jumping Travis Kelce’s Fence at 2am

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was recently seen chewing out Travis Kelce out on the sidelines and even bumping him. Not many people want to mix it up with Kelce or his pop star fiancée Taylor Swift. That’s a power couple that wields authority and they have more than $1 billion reasons to make sure things go their way even when you’re dealing with the law.

Former Cop Arrested Trying To Serve Taylor Swift Deposition Papers At Travis Kelce’s Home At 2am

A former cop was arrested outside Kelce’s home after attempting to serve Taylor Swift with deposition papers. According to reports, the arrest was made earlier this month as the man attempted to deliver papers from actor Justin Baldoni’s legal team at the NFL star’s home in Leawood, Kansas.

The server is a former cop who switched gigs and became a private-eye. Justin Lee Fisher was charged with “jumping the fence onto a private residence in a private neighborhood,” according to court documents. He was committed to his job, but Kelce and Co. wasn’t having it. Fisher was reportedly arrested at 2am on September 15.

‼️ A man who was hired by Justin Baldoni was reportedly arrested at Travis Kelce's house after he jumped the fence and entered the residence at 2 am few days ago



— His purpose was to serve Taylor Swift with the so-called "disposition papers" pic.twitter.com/6zTXbz3zvg — Taylor Swift Data (@spotify_swift) September 23, 2025

Ex-Cop Says He Was Arrested For Doing His Job: Taylor Swift Lawyer Says She Never Agreed To Deposition

The ex-cop, who’s reportedly due in Leawood Municipal Court on Oct. 15, moaned about the ordeal and is now fearful for his job security. He wasn’t injured,”besides being arrested for doing my job and possibly losing my (private eye) license,” Fisher told reporters.

According to reports, several days before the arrest, the judge overseeing Baldoni’s ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively denied a request from the actor’s legal team for an extension to execute his due diligence and depose Swift.

Swift’s lawyers say they never agreed to be deposed.

“My client did not agree to a deposition,” Swift’s legal team stated in a letter to Judge Liman. “But if she is forced into a deposition, we advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20.” “The only justification they have provided for the extension is their assertion that Swift’s pre-existing professional obligations now prevent her from appearing for a deposition prior to October 20, 2025,” Judge Lewis Liman reportedly wrote in a court ruling. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have gotten dragegd into nasty legal battle between her former friend Blake Lively and actor Justin Baldoni. An ex-cop was arrested trying to serve Swift for deposition at 2 am after climbing a fence leading to Kelce’s home. (Image Credit: Twitter @perfectlyfine89)

The judge allegedly denied an extension to serve request prior to this latest attempt.

“Discovery has been ongoing in this case for approximately six months,” the judge continued. “They have offered no evidence that they have served a renewed subpoena on Swift… Having failed to demonstrate appropriate diligence, the requested extension is denied.”

Baldoni’s Lawyers Say Swift Agreed To Be Deposed

Baldoni’s lawyer filed court documents earlier this month that confirm Swift was set to give evidence in the director’s ongoing legal battle against Lively. According to the document, the pop icon “agreed” to be deposed as long as the judge extended the deadline for her testimony to take place.

Swift’s lawyers, however, denied she had ever agreed to be deposed, and reports say Taylor is no longer friends with Lively after the singer became embroiled in her legal battle.

Fans on social media couldn’t understand why Swift has been keeping such a low profile at NFL games. One fan suggested she was avoiding being served. An odd video of Taylor Swift arriving for the Chiefs game hidden behind a portable wall of some sort that you would see in a dressing room or someone’s house surfaced. Fans were perplexed as to why the camera-seeking Swift is suddenly trying to sneak into the stadium.

Fans Understand Why Taylor Swift Entered Stadium Hidden Behind A Wall

🚨| Better look at Taylor Swift arriving at the Chiefs game, hidden behind a wall. pic.twitter.com/PyM4BuqfTF — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) September 14, 2025

“So now it makes sense why she was hiding behind the wall at the game. It wasn’t about threats she was avoiding service,” posted one fan on X.

Most fans agreed that 2am is a weird time to serve papers.

“Yea because someone jumping your security fences at 2 am wouldn’t freak me out or anything,” said one fan defending Swift getting the server arrested. “Dude hopped a fence on his private property at 2 AM. That is terrifying. Not to mention she has a stalker, which is in the news so shut up,” said another fan attacking those criticizing Swift for having the server arrested. “He’s lucky he’s still alive, considering Swift has had stalkers,” one fan said, defending Swift based on a past history of threatening actions against her by strangers.

Why Is Taylor Swift, With New Album Out Oct. 3, Involved In Lawsuit Between Blake Lively and Director Justin Bladoni?

These legal twists come just as Kelce’s season gets underway with the Kansas City Chiefs and Swift’s new album, “Life of a Showgirl”, drops October 3. Swift announced the release of her new album and debuted the artwork on Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast.

Swift, 35, was dragged into a defamation and sexual harassment legal battle between her former buddy Lively and Baldoni in eaerly 2025, after her name was listed in a countersuit. Lively sued Baldoni in 2024 after they co-starred in the film ‘It Ends with Us’. In addition to overstepping professional boundaries, Lively accused Baldoni of a smear campaign that stunted her career. Baldoni accuses Lively of threatening to damage his and Wayfarer’s reputation with her accusations against him.

To counteract Lively, Baldoni filed a defamation and extortion lawsuit against Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, in which Swift’s name was mentioned. It was initially dismissed, but allowed to be refiled by a judge. As for the defamation claims Baldoni levied, a judge dismissed those in June.

How Is Travis Kelce Involved In This?

Kelce’s home was a targeted site for an attempt to serve court documents, indirectly involving him in the dispute. This is all due to his relationship with Swift. This latest incident, which would be seen as very aggressive on Baldoni’s part, highlights the elevating media attention heightening the tension of this legal battle between Baldoni and Lively. The collateral damage is spilling over onto people such as Swift, whose schedule is hectic as it is.

The NFL fined TE Travis Kelce $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct/obscene gestures last week.



Via (@TomPelissero)#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/V0M91q5QYa — SleeperChiefs (@SleeperChiefsKC) September 20, 2025

Things are already busy in the household, with Kelce looking a step behind these days and the Chiefs off to a 1-2 start as well as the pressure of Swift’s new album. The last thing they need is to get embroiled in a nasty lawsuit battle that involves the common sins of Hollywood. Kelce also recently got fined $14,491 for making gestures in last week’s game.