‘She Is Bottom Feeding With That Trailer Park Trash’: Fans Disgusted Taylor Swift Forced To Endure Travis Kelce’s ECF Game 3 Antics

Travis Kelce and his main squeeze, music icon Taylor Swift made a public appearance courtside at Game 3 of the Knicks-Cavs Eastern Conference Finals series at Rocket Arena. Besides cheering for the Cavs, Kelce was giddy as a schoolboy sitting next to his lady and indulging the fans.

While having royalty at a huge game was great for the tabloids, some fans didn’t appreciate the 35-year-old Kelce’s enthusiasm throughout the contest.

The final straw for some was when Kelce guzzled a beer as if he was a “high school kid” at a hockey game.

“…Kelce is a 36-year-old man. Why is he acting and dressing like an 18-year-old at a frat party?” one fan captioned, getting the name of the Kelce Brother wrong, but getting his point across, nonetheless.

Another fan captioned the video of Kelce throwing one back at the Knicks game as Taylor Swift looked on in delight and commented:

“I really didn’t think I could like Travis Kelce any less. I was wrong.”

I really didn’t think I could like Travis Kelce any less. I was wrong. https://t.co/CrKtOqIf1X — Doog (@doogadoo11) May 24, 2026

Fans Don’t Appreciate Travis Kelce’s Show At Knicks-Cleveland Game

Fans chimed in, with many attacking the people who criticized Kelce’s actions.

“Because he can do whatever the f-ck he wants, whenever the f-ck he wants, because A. He’s an American, 2. He’s Rich 3. His soul is young 4. You’re bald, grow some hair,” one fan commented.

“That’s Travis Kelce for one, and for two, have you ever been a sports fan? Have you been to a party? Is being young and free not fun to you? This isn’t a professional event,” one Kelce fan said.

“Same reason Tyler Swift sits there like a teen prom queen. Both found fame too young. College jock that never had to grow up. Singer that had her first hit at 15. Between the two they’ll be forever 17.,” one user said.

“Bc he’s dating Taylor Swift and she never grew up either. Constantly making music about old boyfriends and break ups. Sure she had one already written for this one,” another quipped.

“Good God – I’m not even a Taylor Swift fan but she is bottom feeding with that trailer park trash and that’s being kind…. The only way he knows how to act when you are engaged to someone totally out of your league. I have third person embarrassment for her….” one Swiftie lamented.

“Midlife crisis ever since the Eagles gave them the belt 2 years ago,” one user commented.

Criticism or not, Kelce and his billion-dollar bride-to-be do look as happy as teenagers enjoying their wealth, celebrity and even though the 40s are hovering. You don’t see a lick of aging. Kelce’s game might say otherwise, but the Chiefs want to keep him and his lady around for a couple more Super Bowl runs, especially with Patrick Mahomes returning after an ACL ended his season prematurely.

Kansas City Chiefs Re-Sign 36-Year-Old Travis Kelce To New Deal

Kelce, the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has officially re-signed with the team on a three-year contract worth $54.735 million, with the potential to reach $57.735 million through incentives. The deal includes $12 million guaranteed for the 2026 season, with an additional $3 million available in incentives, and is structured to provide salary cap flexibility for the Chiefs.