“Patrick Mahomes Is A Dud Now To Watch”: Kansas City Chiefs Sign All-Time NFL Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins A Year Later Than They Should Have While Star Quarterback Suffers

The Kansas City Chiefs could have saved GOAT quarterback Patrick Mahomes plenty of his current troubles by signing all-time great wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back in 2023 when they lost Tyreek Hill coming off a Super Bowl win and decided to go with a combination of inexperienced and throw away veteran wide receivers.

Tennessee is reportedly sending the 32-year-old receiver to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline. The Chiefs will send the Titans a fifth-round pick that can conditionally become a fourth-rounder if Hopkins reaches certain benchmarks.

In fact, TSL suggested that the Chiefs sign Hopkins prior to him signing with the quarterback-challenged Tennessee Titans. At the time, it seemed like a match made in heaven and would alleviate some of the load that Mahomes has had to carry since losing a game-breaker and reliable receiver such as Hill.

Devon POV Mason wrote:

“Despite oddsmakers and analysts feeling like Hopkins could be the missing piece to another Super Bowl run, K.C. isn’t going to overpay for the former All-Pro. According to reports, the Chiefs and Hopkins were close to a deal, but when the Baltimore Ravens gave Odell Beckham Jr. $15 million guaranteed and as much as $18 million with incentives, that deal fell through.”

They are finally listening now that, despite a 6-0 record, Mahomes is under fire in the press and on social media for having eight interceptions and just six TDs. It was all good when Mahomes was playing Superman and dragging dudes across the finish line. Now that the golden boy is taking hits on his performance rather than getting praised for his incomparable winning pedigree, Chiefs brass is finally making a move.

ESPN’s Pat McAfee praised the move on Wednesday’s show.

“Everything that Patrick Mahomes needs, but hasn’t had this year, which has led to a very slow start for Patrick Mahomes by his standards, Deandre Hopkins helps out with,” the former NFL player said. “Zone coverage, he’s quickly open…understands hot routes and understands defense. (Add in) what he can do down field. Sometimes a little bit of hope…optimism can spur a bit more activity.”

D-Hop On Move To Kansas City Chiefs To Save Patrick Mahomes’ Season

Hopkins originally signed a two-year, $26 million contract with the Titans as a free agent in 2023. He did his thing in 2023, racking up 75 catches for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns with a quarterback room that was among the worst in football. Since Wil Levis has taken over, Hopkins has seen his numbers tail off in 2024 (15 catches, 173 yards, one touchdown in six games).

Despite the success that continued for the Chiefs after Hill departed to Miami, Mahomes’ numbers suffered having to deal with a patchwork receivers group and a declining Travis Kelce – both who made just enough plays in the big moments to ride Mahomes to another Super Bowl victory last season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman are serviceable, but second-year player Rashee Rice was emerging as Mahomes’ go-to guy before his season was ended by a knee injury suffered after a Mahomes interception in Week 4.

Related: ‘A Thug Raised By A Thug’: Social Media Viciously Violates $6M Kansas City WR Rashee Rice and Momma Rice, Who Was Caught On Video Apparently Stealing Neighbor’s Chappell Roan Records

That injury left the cupboard bare again. Kelce has his flashes, but it’s clear the 35-year-old tight end can’t dominate an entire game anymore. He contributes in spurts, usually late in close games, which is a plus. Rookie Xavier Worthy has crazy speed and has shown flashes, but he needs a sturdy pro beside him to guide his development.

Hopkins, considered one of the best to ever do it with a toe drag game that’s unmatched, is also aging, but his route-running is still elite and his IQ is comparable to Mahomes’, which makes their potential connection easy to envision.

This is the move that should have been made a season ago. Hopkins and Rice would have been the tandem Mahomes needs to execute through the air. Right now, he doesn’t believe in his receivers enough to even try and go downfield. He’s been forced into a game managing situation, where receivers regularly drop passes, which contribute to terrible numbers for Mahomes.

Numbers that analysts who once praised him, are now trying to use to discredit the three-time Super Bowl champion.

🎙️@robparkerMLBbro: "It's hard for me to watch Patrick Mahomes now. At one point, it was must-see TV…"



🎙️@Kdubblive: "He's starting to be the one that's hurting the Chiefs…BUT he AND the defense make just enough plays to win the game."



FULL CLIP: https://t.co/HNxgVp9I0L pic.twitter.com/A517zT0EQZ — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) October 22, 2024

The Chiefs franchise is 6-0, but everybody is waiting for the curtain to fall on this undefeated team.

FS1 analyst Rob Parker said on his ”Odd Couple” show:

“It’s hard for me to watch Patrick Mahomes now. Like at one point it must-see TV because he was that guy, and he used to make those plays downfield and shake the defenders and open up open plays. Patrick Mahomes is a dud now to watch. He used to be spectacular and hasn’t been for a year and a half now.” Rob’s partner Kelvin Washington said, “Now Mahomes is starting to hurt the team.”

Talk Of Mahomes’ Demise Is Hype, DeAndre Hopkins Will Fix Problem

Andy Reid is still elite, and the K.C. offense is still Top 10 in the NFL. They are a respectable 13th in points per game. Having a Top 10 defense shouldn’t be used as a knock against Mahomes.

That’s just having a balanced team, something Tom Brady knows well.

The talk of Mahomes’ demise is hyperbole, but he’s not a miracle worker. If you want him to use his arm talent then give him a seasoned receiver such as Hopkins, who at 32 years old still has juice left in his legs and can make all of the difference for a team that still hasn’t lost a game, even though fans expect every team to be Super Bowl ready in October. It’s a grind and if anybody knows that it’s the Kansas City Chiefs who are the NFL standard for success during the Patrick Mahomes era.

Related: “I’ll Retire When I’m Not A 1000-Yard Receiver” | Free Agent DeAndre Hopkins Believes He Has More All-Pro Years Left

Watch those numbers elevate now that he has a reliable, professional pass-snatcher with 12,528 career receiving yards. He’s 23rd all-time in that department and 19th all-time in receptions entering Week 8, with 943.