‘Baseball Sucks. You Just Buy World Championships’: Jason Kelce Came For LA Dodgers’ World Series Win and Fans Checked His Math

Baseball fans are still riding the high of a classic seven-game World Series battle between the LA Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays and the fact that Game 7 of the World Series outdrew Game 7 of this past year’s NBA Finals 25.9M to 16.4 in viewership. Retired Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce set off a firestorm when he ridiculed baseball while engaging in a conversation with his brother, Travis Kelce on their popular “New Heights” podcast.

Philadelphia Eagles Legend Jason Kelce Gives World Series No Respect

Travis was going on about how exciting the World Series was, and his brother didn’t feel that the end results after 162 games and postseason was anything other than obvious.

“We’re gonna stamp baseball? For what?” ranted the former NFL center who played his entire 13-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles, winning Super Bowl LII. “Listen just because the Phillies didn’t make it doesn’t mean the World Series wasn’t epic…” Travis replied, defending one of three sports he played at Cleveland Heights High School in Ohio, along with basketball and his bread-and-butter, football.

“Baseball sucks. You just buy World Series championships. It’s the dumbest thing in the world." -Jason Kelce pic.twitter.com/viC5r8u3CK — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 6, 2025

Jason wasn’t trying to give the World Series any respect. He says the LA Dodgers championship was already bought and paid for.

“I’m supposed to get excited about a Canadian baseball team and a team that just spends more money than anyone else,” Jason continued. ““Baseball sucks. You just buy World Series championships. It’s the dumbest thing in the world.” “Its exciting that the team that spent the most money and everybody knew was gonna win the world series, won the World Series?” Jason Kelce asked sarcastically. Jason Kelce Dissing World Series Sparks Mixed Fan Reaction

That one comment sent all of the baseball fans into a frenzy, with several fans posting actual salary numbers that disprove Jason’s silly comment.

“Can someone tell Travis Kelce’s brother that the highest spending team in baseball has won just 4 of the last 26 World Series’ (15%)?”

Some sour, small market baseball fans were triggered by Kelce’s comments, and used it as an opportunity to support the notion that baseball not having a salary cap hurts small market teams.

“Since 1998, a top-7 spending team has won the World Series 13 times out of those 27, which is 48.1% of the time,” said one fan on X. “Coming from a guy who played a sport where a team has been to 5 of the last 6 Super Bowls and won 3 of them lol,” added another fan. Fans Want MLB Salary Cap? Some fans suggested the time is now for a salary cap in pro baseball, something the other major sports already have in place. “Why are Dodgers fans incapable of being honest? No one is asking you guys to stop rooting for your team. Just be a real person and realize the current system is unfair to smaller markets,” added another fan. “There are lies, damned lies, and statistics”. It’s not just about the top spending team, it’s about the disparity between big and small markets. All other major sports leagues have figured this out. The only people making the argument that it’s just fine are Dodgers fans.” Then there’s the flip side.

‘Small market’ teams are spending a much lower % of revenue on their TEAM. It’s just a cash cow for them. The problem isn’t as simple as this or a salary floor but it’s also not as simple as a cap,” said one fan, acknowledging a problem that smaller market teams have with owners who won’t commit to the spending needed to compete and would rather pocket the money.

The goal posts were moving all over the place, but Jason Kelce definitely hit a nerve with baseball fans and sparked an entire conversation about salary caps, unfair market advantages and greedy owners.

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce says the World Series wasn’t exciting and baseball sucks because LA Dodgers bought their championships. (Getty Images/Grok AI)

Travis tried to enlighten his brother.

“It was the unexpected person that won it for them,” said Travis, probably referring to light-hitting infielder Miguel Rojas. Making just his second start since Oct. 1, Rojas sent Game 7 of the World Series to extra innings with a memorable blast. The unexpected?,” Jason asked in disbelief. “Everybody knew this was going to happen before the season. We just had a bunch of meaningless sh*t happen before (the inevitable) happened.”

Jason won’t be getting invited to throw the pitch out at a MLB game anytime soon.