‘I Have A Long-Standing Beef With Dwyane Wade’: Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Says The NBA Legend Failed To Acknowledge Her Wedding Party On Elevator In 2018

Former Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie has become a celebrity figure in and around the sports world. The prominent content creator, podcaster and philanthropist is also the host of the steadily rising “Not Gonna Lie” podcast.

During the most recent episode of the podcast, Kelce talked about why she has a beef with NBA legend Dwyane Wade. The beef that Wade had no idea existed stems from an elevator incident on Kelce’s wedding day back in 2018.

Kylie Kelce says she has a "long-standing beef" with Dwyane Wade after a silent elevator encounter on her wedding day in 2018:



“There is a bride and her bridesmaids in the f—ing elevator with you… and he didn’t say a word. That s— blew my mind.”



(Via @nglwithkylie)

Wade Didn’t Acknowledge Bride-To-Be On Elevator: Is She Delusional?

Speaking about the situation, Kelce says Wade was on the same elevator as her and four of her bridesmaids and didn’t even as much look their way, let alone speak.

“I have a long-standing beef with Dwyane Wade, that — you guessed it — Dwyane Wade actually knows nothing about. “We were going down for the wedding. Right? I am in a wedding dress with a veil on the back of my head,” Kylie recalled. “We have all four bridesmaids and the wedding planner, Sarah, in the elevator with us. And we just so happen to get on the elevator with Dwyane Wade.” “Here’s the problem that I have with that. He didn’t say a goddamn word, which is crazy,” Kylie said. “There is a bride and her bridesmaids in the f—ing elevator with you. You are in an enclosed space. And then he didn’t say a word.”

For Kelce to think that Wade has to speak or even acknowledge her and her bridesmaids is wild and at the time, he probably didn’t even know she was the soon-to-be wife of an NFL legend. This is probably a beef she should let go because it’s highly plausible that three-time NBA champion has no recollection of the event that stays in her head rent free.

Kelce’s Bridesmaid Speaks On It

“He probably was, like, regretting every step he took to get on that elevator. He was probably sitting there like, ‘Why didn’t I just let the door close?” Amber said on the podcast.

Or maybe he just didn’t care and was focused on where he had to go, both can he true and proves why him not speaking isn’t a big deal at all.

Fans Chime In

Kelce’s comments drew the ire of social media, with most saying why would Wade feel the need to speak to a bridal party on an elevator.

“He probably didn’t even know who she was,” one fan said. “A famous black millionaire on an elevator with a group of (likely) all white women. Hmm…I might not say anything either,” another fan said. “Sounds like a Future Karen,” another fan quipped. “No one knows you unless Jason was next to you,” a fan mentioned. “She wanted the “omg Dewayne Wade hit on me” narrative but Dewayne is not about that life,” another fan spewed. “The fact that he has no idea they have beef is cracking me up,” a fan said.

Kelce sounds pretty egotistical saying this, and she and her bridesmaids should’ve sat this one out on the podcast.