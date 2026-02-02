‘People Always Say I Have A Resting B**** Face’: Candace Parker Wasn’t Risking It All, Switching Teams Or Shading LeBron During Convo With Dwyane Wade

WNBA legend Candace Parker recently went viral during a Los Angeles Clippers-Los Angeles Lakers game she covered for a facial expression she made in the presence of LeBron James.

Find you a girl who looks at you the way Candace Parker looks at LeBron…pic.twitter.com/NtU4gZOo6s — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) January 23, 2026

The former WNBA star-turned-hoops analyst called the game alongside retired NBA legend Dwyane Wade, who is close friends with James, as the two won several championships together with the “Heatles.” During the game, LeBron approached Wade at the announcing booth to tell him something. Parker, who had nothing to do with the encounter and wasn’t even acknowledged by James, looked on intensely, which drew the attention of social media. Speculation ran wild.

Candace Parker’s Family Sent Her Memes From Fans Concerning LeBron James

After all of the assumptions, theories and analysis, Parker has finally addressed the drama. She says her family even enjoyed the moment and trolled her over it.

During her “Post Moves” podcast with Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston, Parker told her co-host, “It’s crazy the amount of memes. I know our producers are being really nice, but my family is not nice. So they sent me all these memes.”

Parker got a kick out of all of the memes, listing her favorites.

“She’s questioning her sexuality. “She’s about to go back to the other team. She’s switching teams once again, Parker recalls.

“Everybody was coming at me like I was trying to risk it all,” Parker told Boston.

The “all” she’s referring to is her marriage with wife, Russian basketball player Anna Petrakova, who Parker tied the knot with in 2019. The couple have two boys together.

“Aint nobody trying to risk it all,” Parker insisted. “I’m literally just sitting there trying to do my job.

Parker Says She Didn’t Want To Look At Camera Or Give Off ‘B*** Vibes

According to Parker the real reason her face was positioned in that manner is because she often gets criticism for the faces she makes, so she tried to not look at the camera and keep cool, which clearly didn’t work.

Parker then clarified the reason behind her stare:

“People always say that I have a resting b**** face. And so, in my mind, I’m like, ‘I know the camera is here, so I’m gonna try not to look because I’m going to try not to look like … I want to look like I want to be here.’ And so, I was just kind of like looking at what [James] was saying, but not trying to have a resting b**** face. So, ain’t nobody trying to risk it all. It’s cool.”

Candace Parker Was First Married To Former NBA Player Sheldon Williams Before Switching Teams

Parker was married to former Atlanta Hawks player Shelden Williams from 2008 to 2016. Following their divorce, she “switched teams” and built a life with Petrakova. Parker embraced the moment and wasn’t offended by the fans’ memes and trolling. That comes with the game when you’re one of the faces of women’s hoops and basketball in general in the United States.