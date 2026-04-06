‘Now We Just Making Anything A Stat’: LeBron James And Cooper Flagg Make History In First Half Of Lakers-Mavs Game, But Not All Fans Are Impressed

Sunday night’s Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks game lost some of its luster when former Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić went down earlier this week in a blowout loss to the OKC Thunder. Don’t tell that to 19-year-old Mavericks rookie and 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and 41-year-old NBA legend and four-time NBA champion LeBron James.

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With both teams not having their main scoring threats (Kyrie Irving/Mavs out all season) and the aforementioned Dončić, who’s headed overseas to get an opinion on a grade 2 hamstring strain, Flagg and James more than made up for it. The two went back and forth all game and even made history in the first half of Dallas’ 134-128 victory.

FLAGG AND LEBRON MAKE HISTORY 🚨



FLAGG (19 years, 105 days): 26 PTS in 1H

LEBRON (41 years, 96 days): 22 PTS in 1H



They are the first players in NBA history to each score 20+ PTS in the same game with one player age 40+ and the other a teenager🤯 pic.twitter.com/OJlzyjtjkw — NBA (@NBA) April 6, 2026

Coop And King James Make History

In a game that saw Flagg go for 45 points just days after he poured in a career-high 51 points, and James go for 30 points it was what they did by halftime that made history. In the first half Flagg posted 26 points on 9-for-16 shooting including 2 of 3 from three.

James almost matched him scoring 22 points on 9-for-11 shooting including 1 of 1 from three. It was the first time in NBA history a teenager and a player over 40 years old have had 20+ PTS in the same game.

LeBron James and Cooper Flagg before LeBron left the arena… pic.twitter.com/QS1MF0UyDV — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) April 6, 2026

Are Fans Impressed?

As with anything nowadays, the social media bandits came through with a vengeance, and while some thought it was a cool stat, others were like they take any and every opportunity to create a stat.

“Now we just making anything a stat,” a fan said. “What kind of stupid made up stat is this? You just keep finding ways to get LeBron some kind of phony accolades,” another fan said. “Such a stupid ass stat,” another fan replied. While those fans were downplaying a real stat that the NBC broadcast team pointed out, other fans were more appreciative of the greatness sports fans were witnessing. “Cooper Flagg wasn’t even born when LeBron was already being called the chosen one. And now they’re making history together in the same game. This is what makes the NBA special. Two completely different eras of basketball colliding in one historic moment,” a fan mentioned. “Two eras, one game, endless respect,” a fan quipped. “LeBron has been doing this since 2003 and Flagg could still be doing it in the 2040’s if things go well. Pretty cool,” a fan spewed.

Next American-Born Superstar?

In a league that will soon be without greats like James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, a player like Flagg already looks like a player who could step into that role of best American-born player sooner than later.

Since his high school days much like James, Flagg has been anointed the next great American-born NBA superstar, and thus he’s not disappointing that notion one bit. The versatile 6-foot-9 two-way player has been praised for his ability to defend multiple positions while also being an elite rim protector.

Flagg’s extremely high basketball IQ, intense mentality and his overall makeup as a player is unlike the league has seen since LeBron in 2003.

Flagg is out to shed the “Great White Hope” narrative and just hoop like everyone else. But, as we all know, as he continues to grow and develop even more that motif will become even more pronounced. Unfortunately, it’s the world that we live in, but if anyone can migrate through the challenges that come with being a superstar, and even more specifically a Caucasian one, it’s the kid from Maine, Cooper Flagg.