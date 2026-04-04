“That’s Where It Was Foul” | Stephen A. Smith Plays Woke Police, Calls Out LeBron For Tasteless Joke About Memphis While On A Golf Course With His Caucasian Friends

It’s no secret that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will never be sending each other birthday gifts or Christmas cards. The outspoken ESPN analyst and host of its hit show “First Take,” has long taken the self-proclaimed GOAT to the woodshed for calling himself that, amongst other things.

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Over the last year or so, Smith has also been one of the many analysts to question Bronny James’ ability to be an NBA player. That hasn’t sat well with the elder James who walked up on SAS during an NBA game last season. Fast-forward to 2026, and we have our first drama concerning the two, and it stems from comments James recently made about city of Memphis.

LeBron says he wouldn’t have shown up to Memphis if they had drafted him in 2003



“I might’ve pulled an Eli Manning and not showed up.” 😬



(h/t @CourtsideBuzzX ) pic.twitter.com/ULhgc5Ygfc — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 2, 2026

James Comes For Bluff City

During a recent appearance on the “Bob Does Sports” YouTube Show show from the El Caballero Country Club golf course in Los Angeles, the NBAs all-time leading scorer can be seen and heard badmouthing the city of Memphis.

Asked by the hosts about whether NBA travel has become a grind at this point in his career, LeBron responded by ticking off what not so great about being on the road in his 23rd season: “A random f—ing Tuesday in Milwaukee. Staying at the f—ing Hyatt at 41 years old. You think I want to do that s—? Being in Memphis on a f—ing random-ass Thursday?

“I’m not like the first guy to even talk about it in the NBA,” James continued. “We’re all like, ‘You guys have to move. Go over to Nashville.’ You got Vanderbilt over there. You got the f-cking NASCAR. You got a stadium. Don’t they got a hockey team, too?”

When one of the foursome looked at the camera and said, “Doesn’t look like LeBron’s gonna be on the Grizzlies anytime soon, so Grizzlies fans out there …” LeBron quipped, “Yeah, they know. Their only chance was in 2003 if they’d have won the lottery. And I might have pulled an Eli Manning and not showed up.”

The four-time NBA champion says the comments were made because there’s nothing for an NBA player to do in the city. His comments also tells you what he thinks of the city’s hotels as well.

Stephen a smith calls out LeBron James on how he spoke about Memphis while he was with his white friends pic.twitter.com/ItKoidWs8H — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Thechat101) April 3, 2026

Stephen A. Comes For James

James‘ remarks drew the ire of many, including Smith, who had plenty to say on the aforementioned “First Take” and his podcast “The Stephen A. Smith Show.” Smith mentioned that he believes that the city could use a facelift, but in his opinion James took it too far.

“Doesn’t feel like it’s the safest environment,” and insisted that local authorities “clean some of that stuff up.”

“When I spoke, I spoke about what this city needs in order to look out for the vast majority of its citizens who happen to be Black that are living there. I did it right here, on the mic with the cameras rolling. Dead serious as hell,” Smith said.

“Because I ain’t trying to let nobody off the hook on that. I wasn’t dressed in shorts, lolligagging on the golf course with a bunch of peeps that don’t look anything like the folks that reside in Memphis. That’s where it was foul,” Smith added.

Smith gave James credit for his community work in the Cleveland area, saying that some of James’ comments were indeed correct. But, at the same time he stressed that they were on a show hosted by Caucasian content creators which made them insensitive.

Last month Smith did say he believes Nashville deserves a team, but not if Memphis has to lose theirs.

NBA Coaches Love The River City

Smith wasn’t the only one to push back on James’ comments, as Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo chimed in.

“I can say from my own perspective that I have the complete opposite, 180-degree perspective on that,” Iisalo said. “The Memphis where we have arrived less than two years ago has been very warm. Very welcoming.”

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic also chimed in from his time in the city as a Grizzlies assistant coach.

Rajakovic added: “I don’t care what the rest of the world thinks. I love the people of Memphis. I love the food. I love every single time I come over here.”

Fans Chime In

Smith’s rebuttal of James’ comments quickly put social media in a frenzy with fans having plenty to say.

“LeBron is King Code Switch,” a fan said.

“Stephen A Smith talking about somebody having white boys around them. Meanwhile his white bosses pay him to disrespect black athletes on tv everyday,” another fan said.

“But Barkley can make fun of the fat girls in San Antonio? That could affect the local restaurants. He doesn’t like Memphis. Who cares,” a fan quipped.

“He shouldn’t speak on black nothing! The sellout he has become,” a Smith critic said.

“Memphis has been a dangerous sh-t hole town for the past 50 years or longer. White and black trash have ruined that city. I went to college and grew up about an hour from there. It’s dangerous and should be pushed into the MS river,” another fan spewed.

James Stand Ten Toes Down Despite Blowback Even Adds Cream City To The List

Following practice after his initial comments, James didn’t change his tune and even added Milwaukee to the list.

“Milwaukee was, too. Did they miss that one, too? They didn’t see that?” James said, making a point that his comment on Milwaukee did not get as much traction. “41 years old, it’s two cities I do not like playing in right now. That’s Milwaukee, and that’s Memphis. What is the problem?”

“I don’t like going home [Akron, Ohio] either. S—, and I’m from there. People are ridiculous,” he continued before adding another clarification. “Like, seriously? I’m not talking about the city, like, the people in Memphis. I don’t like staying at the Hyatt Centric. What’s wrong with that? Nothing. What are we talking about? What are we talking about? People need to chill the hell out.”

If there’s anything we’ve learned about LBJ in his 23 NBA seasons, is he gon’ LBJ.